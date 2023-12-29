Popular Nigerian comedian Oga Sabinus clinched victory in Legit.ng’s Readers Choice Awards for the year 2023

The esteemed media platform invited its audience to participate in selecting the most deserving social media genius on YouTube

The result of the brimming online vote saw the Port Harcourt star beat his contenders by a wide margin

Popular Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Oga Sabinus, emerged as the winner of Legit.ng’s Readers Choice Awards for the year 2023.

The reputable news platform conducted an online poll for its audience to know the most deserving social media genius on the popular streaming platform YouTube in the year in review.

2023 has seen these incredible creators put up the best of their creativity to engage and entertain netizens amid the high competition rate in this sector.

Oga Sabinus, Mark Angel, Mr Macaroni, and Tacoma make the list

The nominees for the Social Media Star of the Year on YouTube were Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Oga Sabinus Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni; Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, aka Taaooma; and Mark Angel, known for distinctive deliveries with hilarious skits.

How Legit.ng readers voted

Oga Sabinus emerged as the winner of the category by a wide margin, leading with 71% of the total votes, followed by Taaooma with just 18%, followed by Mr Macaroni with 9%, and the last on the list, Mark Angel, with only 2%.

Mr Macaroni beats actress Iyabo Ojo, others to win Best 2023 Celeb Activist

Still on Legit.ng’s Readers Choice Awards 2023, a poll conducted by the media body on the best celebrity activist for the year saw the popular skit maker Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, best known as Mr Macaroni, emerge as the winner with a 59% score.

He won by a wide margin as the second spot, occupied by Iyabo Ojo, was 18%. Tonto Dikeh took the third spot with 16%, followed by Afrobeats rapper Falz with 7%.

2023 has been a rollercoaster of events, with these nominated celebrities playing their parts in speaking up for the masses.

Mr Macaroni was very vocal during the 2023 elections and warned youths against selling their votes and Permanent Voter Cards to politicians.

