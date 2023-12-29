The demise of the late Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has sparked comparative debate with the late Obafemi Awolowo, the first premier of the southwest region

A chieftain of Yorubaland, Aare Oladotun Hassan, explained both Yoruba leaders' comparative differences and similarities

Both men were likened to each other for their similarities in promoting regional unity and cohesion

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

FCT, Abuja - President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oladotun Hassan, has broken down the comparison between the late Obafemi Awolowo and the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

The duo has been likened to great Yoruba leaders who fought for regional unity and the development of the Yoruba race.

Rotimi Akeredolu passed away at 67 on Wednesday, December 27. Photo Credit: Nur Photo/Douglas Miller

Source: Getty Images

Awolowo's landmark achievements

Awolowo, in his hay days, was a Nigerian nationalist and statesman who played a crucial role in Nigeria's independence movement.

"Awo," a popular nickname for Obafemi Awolowo, achieved the historic feat of becoming the inaugural indigenous Premier of the Western Region in 1954.

His administration garnered recognition for several groundbreaking initiatives, notably introducing free primary education and healthcare for children in the Western Region in 1955—pioneering endeavours in Africa at the time, an initiative the late Akeredolu benefited from.

Akeredolu's notable strides

Akeredolu, on the other hand, was known for his pragmatism and his daring nature and guts in the face of controversies.

He's notably known as the brain behind the southern governor's forum. This coalition was forged to combat the herder's farmers crisis in the region, as well as the incessant killings perpetrated by bandits who trooped in from the north.

This movement birthed the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, a security outfit based in all the six states of South Western Nigeria, responsible for curbing insecurity in the region.

His daring attribute also kicked against the northern agenda for the 2023 presidency, as he was insistent that the stool of power must return to the South.

Speaking on comparing Awo and Aketi, Aare Hassan told Legit.ng that both men were unique in their own ways.

He said:

"Everybody and every generation have their own specific area of impact, and they all have their own strides based on the preceding circumstances of their own leadership."

Awo, Aketi comparison

Aare Hassan stated that the outcome of their leadership input could only be defined by how well they managed situations.

He said Awolowo, in his time, worked within his capacity and maintained it to the fullest, while Akeredolu did the same during his lifetime.

The Yoruba chieftain, however, urged the newly sworn-in Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, not to let the legacies of his late principal die.

Aare Hassan said:

"The way Ondo state has been sustaining the southwest for the fact that is the nucleus centre for southwest governor's forum, they should consolidate on that stride...There must be impactful governance, and that should be the height of who will now stand in, and we are yet to see who will stand in to continue this stride."

How Akeredolu helped reclaim my mandate in 2007 - Aregbesola

Meanwhile, more tributes have flooded in for the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on Wednesday, December 27.

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has eulogised the late governor as a true "nationalist, federalist, and patriot alike."

He also credited Akeredolu for being instrumental in his victory as the governor of Osun State in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng