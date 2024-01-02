Portable Zazu was among the popular singers who turned up for Timaya's 18 years on stage celebration

The Zeh Nation label boss shared fun moments he linked up with the likes of Phyno, Sabinus, Peruzzi, D’banj, among others

The fun video of Portable with some of the big wigs in the Nigerian music industry has seen many of his fans applauding him

Popular Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has shared a heartwarming video of him with some senior colleagues in the music industry, who came together to celebrate veteran singer Timaya.

Portable, who rocked an outfit similar to Odumodu Blvck's signature style, was in Bayelsa to celebrate with Timaya as he marked 18 years on stage.

Portable attends Timaya's 18 years on stage party.

Source: Instagram

The Zazuu Crooner, who shared videos from the party at Timaya’s residence, mingled, exchanged pleasantries, and posed for pictures with the likes of Phyno, Sabinus, Peruzzi, D’banj, and other notable figures.

Sharing one of the videos on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

"We’re out side for @timayatimaya 18 years on stage."

Watch a video of Portable Zazu at Timaya's party below:

This comes days after Portable officially unveiled Ashabi Simple as his third wife.

Fans hail Portable over video of him at Timaya's party

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from Portable's fans and followers, see them below:

hms_arragon:

"Him telling phyno Thanks for the other day,that’s why I love this dude."

toscalini1:

"Everybody loves portable that’s all I see greater year for u bro."

iamdx2:

"Every body loves portable.. no dull moment."

yekkyson1212:

"I guess they warned him not to use those fake jewelries come that way."

helenjudenaija:

"Portable just Dey blow him thing I come in peace."

darlingtondax:

"Forget portable is a loyal guy oo."

