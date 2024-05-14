Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has got people talking online with her contribution to the viral conversation surrounding Nana Addo and her stylist, Ezinne

Veekee James, in a post shared on her page, gave four important pieces of advice to upcoming fashion designers on how to deal with celebrities and maintain a balance

She noted that young fashion designers must not always be desperate for fame through celebrities and must avoid some of them like they're a plague

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has sparked emotions online with some comments she shared on her page on how to grow as a stylist.

Veekee James, Swanky Jerry and Toyin Lawani are regarded as some of the best fashion designers in Nigeria.

Popular Nigerian designer Veekee James weighs in on Nana Akua-Addo's issue with a young Nigerian stylist who called her out. Photo credit: @veekeejames/@nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Hours after Toyin Lawani shared her thoughts about the altercation between Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Addo and her stylist, Ezinne, who called her out, Veekee James joined the conversation.

Veekee James shares how to deal with celebrities

In her viral post, Veekee James noted that once a celebrity reaches out to you as a fashion designer and uses the phrase "Do you want money or I tag you?" run away.

She noted that such people are unwilling to help your career grow and are very dangerous to work with.

Veekee also advised up-and-coming fashion designers not to be too desperate about getting paid all the time.

She noted that some celebs would help a designer's career more if they collaborated with them instead of just wanting to get paid for their services.

The fashion designer also spoke about bringing fresh ideas to the table and not allowing celebrities to use them as their personal tailors.

See Veekee James' advise to young designers below:

Comments trail Veekee James' post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Veekee James reaction to Nana Addo's quarrel with her stylist:

@tuga_2smart:

"What works for vee might not work for you. Digest with wisdom."

@theglobaltemi:

"That no man will be able to say “they made me!” A mantra I will forever live by. God is my source, men and women are channels. Channels close and opens and God is always in charge. Now your worth, collaborate but on a mutual ground. Let God do only what he can do."

@edens_glam:

"Same thing goes to makeup artists too!! Thank you for this."

@taymieofchrist:

"The same celebrities who refuse to tag you will use their money to buy from high end brands and tag them 1 Million times thinking they’re doing you a favor by patronizing you and tagging you! God is the lifter of men."

@__linarc__:

"Aww Veekee James couldn’t have said this any better, God is the lifter of man and trying to take His place would weary you out."

@tomsthegirl:

"Flesh and man did not reveal this to you o."

@acefoods.ng:

"Don’t be desperate to be known through anyone except God! This advice is for all business person in various industry."

@elegoldb:

"Very solid values and mindset and can totally be applied to various industries. Thanks for sharing."

@biibii_hair:

"Spot on!!!!!! I always say this."

10 reasons why Veekee James chose Femi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video Veekee James posted online where she revealed ten reasons why she chose to spend the rest of her life with Femi.

She spoke about some of the innate traits of her husband and why he is so special to her.

This video came days after Veekee James's wedding, which was the talk of the town for days across several social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng