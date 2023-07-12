It is yet another sad news that has just emanated from the Nigerian movie industry as reports have it that popular Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has died

According to Joseph Okechukwu, a popular YouTuber and vlogger, the veteran Igbo film star died in the late hours of July 11, 2023

The veteran actress' death is coming nearly exactly a year after she was kidnapped in Ozalla, Enugu state, along with colleague Clemson Cornel

Nollywood mourns as veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passes at the age of 63. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

The actress's death was announced by retired actor and YouTuber Joseph Okechukwu, who wrote in a lengthy emotional post on his page that Cynthia's passing came as a rude shock to him. He noted that the actress's demise is so abrupt and somewhat remorseful.

However, it is reported that the 63-year-old died in her sleep.

Read an excerpt of Joseph's post about Cynthia's passing below;

"I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next, you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me."

See the last post shared on Instagram by Cynthia Okereke:

See Joseph Okechukwu's post mourning the passing of the actress:

See how netizens reacted to the sudden passing of Cynthia Okereke:

@maryifeyinwaekwusama:

"This is so sad."

@donbuchi28:

"Dam! ‍♂️This is such a terrible thing to hear."

@buchionuu:

"So shocking. Rest in perfect peace Mama."

@stella.jackson.iwrite:

"Ah ah what's all these deaths?"

@yohanah.j:

"Ohhh noo. I remember her during your movie set, you sent us to bring her food. This is shocking . Rest in perfect peace."

@childofgrace___1111:

"@kingestjoe it’s only you who posted this and No others ,Everybody posted Saint Obi .RIP Mom."

@eseogbenin:

"Oh God!! . May her soul Rest In Peace."

@ethereal_casss:

"Oh my word such sad news."

@PO_GrassRootM:

"Rest in peace actress, Cynthia Okereke she passed on in her sleep last night. She was aged 63."

“I was abducted for 1 week, no water, no food”: Actress Cynthia Okereke shares experience, thanks Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Actors Guild of Nigerian (AGN), in a statement on Wednesday, August 3, had confirmed the release of kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi.

In a video sighted online, Cynthia affirmed that she was indeed the one speaking and exalted God for his mercy over her release.

She expressed joy and surprise over friends, well-wishers, and colleagues who rose to her cause in different ways when the news broke.

Source: Legit.ng