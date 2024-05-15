Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to celebrate her husband Prince Odianosen’s birthday

The movie star shared a photo compilation of her man while showering him with sweet words on his big day

This came only a few weeks after she was accused of witchcraft by her colleague, Angela Okorie, on social media

Top Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has dedicated time to celebrating her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie on his birthday.

On May 15, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to post a series of photos of her man.

Not stopping there, Mercy accompanied the snaps with a caption where she showered her man with praises and sweet words. She called him her hero, her piller, strength and more.

In her words:

“Happy Birthday babe ❤️@princeodiokojie…My pillar, My Strength, MyHero and My Love…. Babe, hmmmmmm Obulu My Love. Obulu … I have no words, you are everything and more.”

See her post below:

This is coming only a few weeks after Mercy Johnson’s husband defended her on social media following the witchcraft claims from her colleague, Angela Okorie.

Netizens react as Mercy Johnson celebrates husband

Read what some of Mercy Johnson’s fans had to say about her birthday post to her husband below:

oziomamaurice_official:

“Happy birthday to my Mothers happiness …God bless you sir .”

truthiseternal9tv:

“Happy Birthday Sir.”

chike.praise:

“Aunt mercy ur pics don pass celebrant own oo,y u like wahala , Happy birthday uncle okojie❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

raphaelrejoice_:

“God bless and keep you sir .”

josephjuniorjohnson:

“Daddy... Happy birthday sir ❤️.”

officialngoziezeh:

“Happy Birthday Hon.”

ucheodoputa1:

“Happy birthday to you, my in-law.”

jerryokpan:

“Happy birthday to you, more achievements and more blessings i wish you .”

kingsley_om:

“Happy birthday sir. May joy never cease your home. Let your marriage keep prospering and let everything belonging to you both excel exceedingly well ❤❤. God’s anointed family .”

Davido slams Mercy Johnson and husband

An old post has surfaced showing the Nigerian singer lashing out at Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

The post, which originated in a comment thread on Eniola Badmus' Instagram account, revealed Davido's disgust for the movie star.

The former DMW boss accused Mercy Johnson and her heartthrob of being evil. Recall that the actress has been entangled in some sort of controversy among her colleagues, including her alleged childhood friend, who claimed she was a witch.

