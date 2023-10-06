The police in Lagos state have explained the events that eventually led to rapper, Mohbad's death

The police explained that Ms. Feyisayo Ogedengbe injected Mohbad multiple times, which triggered an immediate reaction that eventually occasioned the death of Mohbad

While the police have since invited and detained several suspects in their investigations in the case, the state police commissioner Idowu Owohunwa said the autopsy report is not yet out

Ikeja, Lagos state - On Friday, October 6, the Lagos State Police Command revealed the events that led to the sudden death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly referred to as Mohbad as well as provided details about five suspects who have been interrogated over the matter.

Police give update on events that led to the death of Mohbad. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Mohbad Imolè

Source: Twitter

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa made this revelation on Friday while addressing the media with an update on the ongoing investigation of the late singer’s death, Vanguard reported.

But the police disclosed also on Friday that even though the reports of the autopsy are still being awaited, the investigation team has covered enough ground to support the processing of the case, Channels TV reported.

Police provide videos to support their report and vow to deliver justice for Mohbad

The police dropped videos to state their interim findings on facts carried out in its investigations on Mohbad;'s death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the videos below:

Mohbad”: Police give an update on autopsy reports: “Still being awaited”

Earlier, the Lagos state police on October 6, disclosed that the autopsy reports conducted on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, are still being awaited.

The police have since invited and detained several suspects in their investigations in the case, the Lagos State police commissioner Idowu Owohunwa, said the autopsy report is not yet out.

Police uncover how Mohbad died after three injections

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the tragic demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Mohbad, was caused by the multiple injections he received from an auxiliary nurse known as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, during a press briefing on Friday, October 6, at the state Command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police commissioner confirmed that Mohbad began to vomit and developed goosebumps when he was injected thrice by Nurse Ogedemgbe.

"Auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad, is prime suspect" - Lagos police

Legit.ng reported earlier that the police in Lagos on Friday, October 6, named the auxiliary nurse who injected singer, Mohbad, as the prime suspect in the singer’s death.

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state police commissioner, gave this update in regards to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s demise in a press briefing on Friday afternoon, October 6.

According to the CP, the nurse identified as Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng