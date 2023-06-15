Nigeria’s tallest man and Nollywood actor, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, has now passed on

The thespian kicked the bucket in the late hours of June 15, 2023, after battling with an illness

The news of his death shook his fans on social media, and many of them had things to say about his demise

Nigeria’s tallest man and Nollywood actor, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, has passed on to the dismay of many.

The news of Agoro’s demise made the rounds on social media. According to reports, the late actor was just 48.

The deceased was said to have been battling with chronic hip arthritis for months which seems to have been the cause of his death.

Reactions as Nigeria's tallest man Afeez Agoro dies at 48. Photos: @seunoloketuyi

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that the late actor had solicited funds to enable him to go for surgery. He was, however, rushed to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on the evening of June 14 after some complications arose.

Agoro reportedly gave up the ghost on June 14, 2023, at about 7:30 pm.

The late thespian rose to fame for being the tallest man in Nigeria. He stood at 7ft 4.

The news of Agoro's death was shared on Instagram by Seun Oloketuyi.

Netizens react as Nigeria’s tallest man Agoro dies at 48

The news of Agoro’s death was reported by other media outlets, which trended on social media. Many Nigerians had things to say. Some of them called out others for not donating to his health.

Read some of the comments below:

hollando___:

“He’s been pleading with the public for help for months. Finally he has Peace .”

official_wendy__:

“Chaiiii so they could not help this man and he died like that…May his soul rest in the lord .”

amure_13:

“When this man was soliciting for funds to undergo Surgery for Hip replacement, Y’all blogger’s didn’t help him post o! Now he is dead Y’all are giving him so much popularity…Life…..”

iamjudenj:

“I was Scared I would See this Title, When is saw the notification, but i prayed it should be something else! Chai! May his Soul RIP ️.”

kokolet_naturals:

“Everybody just dey die.”

flavorscake_ng:

“So sad indeed!”

Nollywood actor Saint Obi passes on

In other news, reports of the tragic passing of one of Nollywood's veteran stars, Saint Obi, left social media users in shock.

The actor, 57, reportedly passed away after a prolonged illness. Reports claim that the movie star died on Sunday, May 6, in the home of one of his siblings.

Born on November 16, 1965, Saint Obi made significant contributions to the Nigerian film industry after shooting into the limelight in the year 1996.

