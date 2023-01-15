Femi Ogunrombi, a one-time stand-in actor for the popular Papa Ajasco comic character has passed away

Theatre practitioner, Husseini Shuaibu, confirmed the actor’s demise in a post shared on social media platform, Twitter

Fans and lovers of the Papa Ajasco comedy series have seen flooded the internet with condolence messages for the deceased

Veteran Nigerian comic actor, Femi Ogunrombi, who was popular for his role in Wale Adenuga Production’s Papa Ajasco has passed away.

The actor’s death was announced by theatre practitioner, Husseini Shuabi, in a post shared on micro-blogging platform on Sunday, January 15.

"I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one-time stand in for the 'Papa Ajasco' character on the popular @waleadenugaprod Comic Series 'Papa Ajasco' Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is DEAD!" his tweet read.

Ogunrombi took over the role of Papa Ajasco when actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka, who formerly played the character, pulled out of the comedy series.

Condolence messages pour in

ffabulousmi said:

"May his soul rest in peace ."

ajaerojoy said:

"Cha our papa Ajasco may his soul keep resting in the Lord."

abjluxuryhub said:

"Haaa oh may his soul rest in peace thank you sir for the memories we love you."

braidsjunkie said:

"Rest in peace legend our childhood was fun because of you."

amaka_d_talkative said:

"Chai May his soul Rest In Peace ..he has tried ..this man made my childhood ."

j.iice said:

"Sad one. About two weeks ago I came across WAP TV airing Papa Ajasco & Co while my kids changed channels. I suggested that we see it. I was so excited telling them how it was one of the best comedy series in my time. Sad one o. May his soul rest in peace and may God comfort his loved ones. Amen."

