Portable has reacted after he was arrested by policemen for unpaid debt to the tune of millions of Naira

In his first post after arrest, he turned to God and said he was over everything, and he asked his fans if they believe what he posted

His post has sparked speculations about his release as fans took to the comments section to hail him, while some made fun of him

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable, has made his first post after he was arrested by the police over an unpaid car debt.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was arrested as a result of an unpaid debt. He had paid N13 million for his G-Wagon and refused to balance the remaining N14million.

In the new post he made a few hours after he was whisked away by men of the police force, he said that God was over everything.

Portable makes first post after arrest. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable engaged fans

In the post, the singer, asked his fans if they believe that indeed God was bigger than everything as he said amen to his post.

His first post sparked speculation that he has been released, and some of his fans were rejoicing while others taunted the artist who is into real estate.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@djwiseone_ijaya_oyii:

"GOE Bro."

@_prince_lawy_comics:

"Zehnation ."

@iam_dapearl:

"Welcome back Azaman to di Spideeman."

@cameohuzla:

"Biggest goat."

@rugged_manner_:

"Omo iyami."

@officialcelebrity_shin:

"God will never leave you Dr zeh. Who God don bless."

@thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

"Any disappointment is blessing."

@oga_is_here_labota:

"Olohun sehh. No case."

@hoyeh_richie_blog:

"God no go shame us @portablebaeby keep winning.'

@hype_man_capo:

"I hear say you jump fence Shey na true."

Portable's manager breaks silence

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's manager had broken silence after he was arrested by the police over unpaid debt.

His manager, Babyluv continued to promote his US tour which will start in June. However, the singer's last post generated a reaction on social media/In his post before his arrest, he was recording ba song, and he said that God would not allow him to see shame over what he was paid for.

Source: Legit.ng