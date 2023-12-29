Naira Marley drops new song after getting cancelled over Mohbad's death.

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, caused a buzz on social media after he released a new song

The Marlian Music boss dropped the new track only a few months after he was cancelled by many Nigerians over Mohbad’s death

The news of Naira Marley quietly dropping his track raised a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has dropped a new song to the surprise of netizens.

On December 29, 2023, reports made the rounds online that the Marlian Music boss had dropped a new song called Wahala.

Recall that Naira Marley entered the bad books of many Nigerians after many accused him for being responsible for the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad. This resulted in him being cancelled by radio stations and show promoters.

Only three months after Mohbad’s demise, Naira Marley’s new song called Wahala was spotted on streaming platforms including Apple Music and it got many Nigerians talking.

Nigerians react as Naira Marley quietly drops song months after getting cancelled over Mohbad

Shortly after news of Naira Marley’s new song made the rounds online, it sparked a debate on social media platforms with netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

biyitheplug:

“I speak for everyone when i say na him and him family members go stream.”

brandonpepenazi:

“He no easy . E come be like this Egbon Naira no sabi sing again . ”

richy_billy_02:

“Na him and his Malians family go stream am no shades respectfully.”

mi_love23401:

“God forbidI will rather be depressed than listening to this rubbish.God forbid ijn.”

mascot_2580:

“He made it easier for Nigerians cos wat is he singing?”

zeedee_naturals:

“Same style of music all the time .. bro we are bored of you asf go ft mohbad fesss , I wan hear something .”

ibukun_temitayo_:

“Anything wey naira Marley like make he drop,I’m done with nonsense this year.”

marvel_crown001:

“Make him and his family members go de hear foolish set of people.”

fifeoflagos:

“His family and samlarry family will listen to it and before you know it awon Farmer ma ba ti si top 1.”

