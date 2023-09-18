Two top US show promoters Faithia Entertainment Showbiz and Vibesland Entertainment have cancelled their various highly-anticipated tours of Naira's Marley's artist, Zinoleesky

Two United States show promoters, Faithia Entertainment Showbiz Vibesland Entertainment have cancelled the impending separate tours of Marlian Music signee Zinoleesky.

This came after the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad and the allegation that his former record label boss, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, were responsible for his death.

The concert promoters took to Instagram to announce that Zinoleesky's tour has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances; a new date will be notified as events transpire.

Faithia Entertainment Showbiz wrote:

"Cancellation notice. We regret to announce that the forthcoming 2023 US Show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances which is beyond our control. We are indeed so sorry, we apologize to all our American sisters and brother who have tickets.

"We really love you and we shall try to make it up new dates will be communicated as events unfold."

Vibesland Entertainment cancelled Zino's concert and promised to refund ticket money to the their audience.

Nigerans celebrate Zinoleesky's cancelled US show

As netizens clamour for justice over the late singer Mohbad, the news of Zinoleesky's cancelled US show was a sign of progress in their movement.

dimmykiss:

"Otilor bayen justice for Mohbad."

jelani_oj:

"I’m sure naira Marley didn’t see any of this coming…they all thought they will get away with it."

houseoftaragold_jeweler:

"I like his new name werey marley, sounds better."

tossygold:

"This matter go long gan."

phareedarh_1302:

"That’s the best they can do for him,and this is the right time to take that decision ,if not hnmm."

seun_sarr:

apology not needed is what is needed to be done!! We accept with all our heart!

mz_ava_king:

"So glad they have cancelled it❌ This just shows that the people truly have a voice wen they decide to come together as one."

