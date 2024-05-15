A Nigerian boss recently gifted his employee a car for her efforts towards enhancing the status of his company

A video showed the happy employee looking so emotional as she received the car gift from her boss

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions about the rare incident

A trending video of a Nigerian boss gifting a car to his female employee has gone viral online.

In the video, the boss presented the car gift to the lady as a reward for her hardworking nature and dedication.

Employee emotional over car gift from boss

The lady was close to tears as she beheld the car amid the cheers and excitement of her colleagues and other eyewitnesses.

At one point in the video, she moved closer to her boss and hugged him almost in tears. She couldn't believe what was happening.

The video however sparked mixed reactions from netizens who had different opinions about the incident.

Reactions as boss gifts car to employee

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the viral video.

While some people applauded the boss, others speculated that there could be an ulterior motive behind the gift.

Phowoshey said:

"Una never ready talk true. When una don ready I am here waiting."

Deandrex0 wrote:

"Can never be a male employee! Wetin man do man for this life?"

Nkem amazu asked:

"You dey hold oga for waist?"

Loverboyy said:

"Na who knackk boss well them go buy car for this year."

G4forareason said:

"Almost every girl commenting rubbbish in this comment section is daft, you guys are gone. It’s soo sad that this generation doesn’t believe in hard work anymore. Y’all now believe in selling bodieszz. Not evry girl is like you okay. Some girls like us genuinely work hard, I mean hard, diligently thriving and being honest at our jobs. De play, keep playing."

Jasmineogoms said:

"No be only employee, make una dey play."

Ichakavons asked:

"Is he the boss? Cause the body language is saying something else."

Berrysfragrances said:

"I dey come make I tag my boss, let him see what his mates are doing for their staff."

Theibukunoluwa1 added:

"Watch people that don’t believe in God’s grace say they are having a thing together. Some of you need to work on your mentality!"

Source: Legit.ng