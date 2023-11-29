Hours after the video of Naira Marley reuniting with Sam Larry and Zinoleesky and taking to the streets of Lagos, netizens react

Nigerian singer and show promoter who was accused of having a hand in the death of late singer Mohbad, trend online

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been topping trend charts across many social media platforms as netizens express their anger at them walking freely on the street of Lagos

Famous Nigerian singers Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and show promoter Sam Larry trend online as netizens react to the viral videos of them hitting the streets of Lagos weeks after they were released from police custody.

The trio trended online on Tuesday evening, November 28, 2023, as they were seen at some orphanage homes in Lagos, gifting some less privileged.

Netizens voice their anger at the trending video of Naira Marley and Sam Larry walking freely on the streets of Lagos.

Source: Instagram

However, these videos don't sit well with some Nigerians, including some popular skit makers like OGB Recent, Egungun of Lagos and many other netizens.

OGB slammed Naira Marley & Sam Larry as the prime suspect in Mohbad's death

Famous skit maker OGB, in reaction to videos of Naira Marley and Sam Larry walking freely around Lagos, queried how the pair are free men when Mohbad is yet to be buried.

Another social media personality, Egungun of Africa, reacted to the video, noting that he doesn't believe in karma. In his tweet, he said that no matter what anyone does, their sins are wiped away once they ask for forgiveness and undertake some charity.

See some of the tweets that trail Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky's video:

Here's OGB's reaction to the trending video:

Here's another netizens reaction below:

See more reactions that trailed the viral clip

Below are more reactions gathered by Legit.ng as Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zino trends:

@DonGeeii:

"Life is not about the people who act true to your face. It’s about the people who remain true behind your back."

@TraderUty:

"My own is where is Mohbad, because as it stands now Sam Larry and Naira Marley are out from prison."

@iamfortune25:

"Who told you his the prime suspect??? Was he in the country when Mohbad died?? Just Dey play."

@_kinzeylee:

"You say prime suspect? Really?"

@BathlomewSimon:

"That how Nigeria is, but anyway they have freed him so he has to leave his life."

@EbopG:

"I said it, only one giveaway and everybody will move on..."

@privatedustt:

"Na Wetin baba tell them to do be that , so they can get the love of the people, but they don cast."

@RealDeltaBoy1:

"You can start from Mohbad's family, I thought you guys said they cannot come to the street?"

@afemabel:

"God will punish Naira Marley."

@puhunter4:

"The are even doing PR."

@BusayoOtebata:

"Why am seeing Naira Marley and Sam Larry everywhere. Them pay una???"

@bigh_brus:

"All the things VDM said about Mohbad’s case is happening."

Prophet Tibetan reveals why human life means nothing to Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Naira Marley when a famous clergyman, Prophet Tibetan, came for him, making several revelations about the singer.

Prophet, during an interview, alleged that Naira Marley was a wanted criminal in the UK before he relocated back to Nigeria.

He also revealed that the singer brought so many dangerous hard substances into the country that are destroying the lives of many youths.

