On Friday, Nollywood actors attended the candlelight service of their colleague, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi

The thespian reportedly passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the residence of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street, Tudun Wada, Jos

The family announced earlier this week that Saint Obi's funeral has been scheduled for August 18, 2023

Late Nollywood actor Saint Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has been honoured by his friends and colleagues.

Nollywood actors and personnel took the time to hold a candlelight service for the deceased.

Nollywood stars hold candlelight service for Saint Obi in Lagos State Credit: @actorsguildofnigeria @theofficialsaintobi

The solemn yet heartwarming occasion was held in Lagos State with a procession that started from Oriental Hotel and ended at Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

The funeral service for Saint Obi has been scheduled for August 18th, as the family announced earlier this week.

See the pictures below

Saint Obi's candlelight service sparks reactions

