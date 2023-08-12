Nollywood Stars Storm Saint Obi’s Candlelight Service, Photos Emerge: “Rest in Peace, My Favourite Actor”
- On Friday, Nollywood actors attended the candlelight service of their colleague, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi
- The thespian reportedly passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the residence of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street, Tudun Wada, Jos
- The family announced earlier this week that Saint Obi's funeral has been scheduled for August 18, 2023
Late Nollywood actor Saint Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has been honoured by his friends and colleagues.
Nollywood actors and personnel took the time to hold a candlelight service for the deceased.
The solemn yet heartwarming occasion was held in Lagos State with a procession that started from Oriental Hotel and ended at Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.
According to Legit.ng, the actor passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Tudun Wada, Jos, the residence of a sibling.
The funeral service for Saint Obi has been scheduled for August 18th, as the family announced earlier this week.
See the pictures below
Saint Obi's candlelight service sparks reactions
Legit.ng captured the reactions to Saint Obi's candlelight service
kingsndubuisiofficial:
"Rest on Saint Obi ."
