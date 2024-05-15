The federal government and the organosed labour are still in talks over an increment of the minimum wage for workers in Nigeria

While Joe Ajaero's led NLC insisted on a N615,000 new minimum wage, Tinubu's government has offered workers N48,000

In a swift reaction, organised labour rejected the federal government's offer as their Wednesday meeting ended in deadlock, describing Tinubu's government as "unserious"

On Wednesday, May 15, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Organized labour and its Trade Union Counterpart (TUC) stormed out of the minimum wage committee meeting with the federal government over the latter’s offer of N48,000 new minimum wage.

Labour fumes over Tinubu's offer, insists on N615,000

Recall that the organized labour presented a proposal of N615,000 minimum wage to the federal government.

The NLC and the TUC urged FG to ensure that all negotiations on the new minimum wage end by May 31.

The Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage resumed negotiations on Wednesday.

As reported by Vanguard, the representatives of the organized labour comprising the NLC and the TUC, were enraged over the government offer.

Speaking on the development, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, who is one of the representatives of the NLC disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government is unserious over the plight of Nigerian workers, The Nation reported.

He stated thus:

“We asked whether the N48,000 is for transport, food, clothing, housing or for what.

“So we just told them that since they are not serious, we better just leave, so we stormed out of the place.”

Speaking further, Ndubuaku said that the government offer was presented to them by the Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Office.

NLC speaks on payment of N615,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, insisted that the the living wage for workers should be N615,000.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this disclosure during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, May 1. He added that the last minimum wage of N30,000 expired on April 18.

