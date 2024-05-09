Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye trended online after she shared a video of her rumoured lover VJ Adams

The movie star appreciated the media personality for his time and input into the success of their movie project

She went as far as noting the times he woke up by 4 am to ensure that he met up with demands, which spurred interesting takes online

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye piqued the attention of many after she recently shared a video of her rumoured lover, Adams Ibrahim Adebola aka VJ Adams, revealing the sacrifices he made for her.

Bimbo Ademoye thanked VJ Adams and commended him for his outstanding efforts in promoting their current movie project.

Bimbo Ademoye praises VJ Adams for he has done for her. Credit: @bimboademoye, @iamvjadams

Source: Instagram

She pointed out his exceptional impact and the media tours he embarked on, which garnered attention before the film's premiere.

Bimbo claimed that VJ Adams got up as early as 4 am to do interviews to promote their film.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Oluaye cause trouble. Oga awon gbogbo PR. Your roll outs were incredible and it brought soooo much attention to the film even before it even dropped.

"You up as early as 4 am to go for an interview at channels television to go talk about the movie. Every chance you got you spoke about and publicized the movie... THANK YOU VJ ADAMS. Egbon Adugbo toh sure ju.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Bimbo Ademoye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below, including that of VJ Adams:

iamvjadams:

"Awwwww so emotional.. jor aburo mo really appreciate but send mi lowo."

theibukunoluwa1:

"Alaye nla Ese gan fun aduroti yin ooo, ko ni baje fun yin eyan iyi I am loving this because it’s what I can do."

iamnasboi:

"Who Dey match me? If you wan read you read no Dey push me."

lami_scents:

"Aunty bimbo I don’t mean to do Amebo but how’d you know he was awake as early as 4am…yeee talo sha mi labara."

umycutie:

"In all you do as a career woman, get thee a supportive partner. It will make the journey easier.."

ajibola.racheal:

"This is how I will be doing to my husband when I get married. I go turn that man to my egbon on social media. File fun egbon adugbo."

harlesuwagbai:

"Just here to read comments cos with this brotherly love sister bimbo is giving heaven is the goal."

VJ Adams opens up on relationship with Bimbo Ademoye

Nigerian media personality Adams Ibrahim Adebola, best known as VJ Adams publicly addressed his relationship with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.

During a recent Channels Television interview, VJ Adams reacted to the long-running rumours regarding his affair with Bimbo.

He praised Bimbo's work ethic, character, and dedication to her family, hinting he highly regarded her.

Source: Legit.ng