Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis has died at the age of 80 years

Saidi Balogun announced his passing on Saturday, December 23rd on Instagram

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to pen their tribute to the late icon

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis has passed away at 80. His death was announced by one of his junior colleagues, Saidi Balogun on Saturday, December 23.

Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis Dies at 80. Photo credit @olorisugergal

Source: Instagram

Balogun took to his Instagram to pen a short note about the demise of the great icon. He wrote " Good night Dejumo Lewis". The actor also prayed that his soul would rest in perfect peace.

However, no specific details were given about his death.

The late actor acted in movies including 'A Place in the Stars', and 'Crossroad'. He played the role of a king "Oloja of Oja" in 'Village Headmaster' the longest-running series on NTA which was famous in the '80s.

See the post here:

Fans react to the death of Dejumo Lewis

Reactions have trailed the death of the veteran actor Dejumo Lewis. Here are some of the comments below:

@manymorefurnitures:

"No way! ."

@laidelaitan':

"Wow... Agogo ewo king."

@ayabaolu_clovis:

"Jezzz, May His soul rest in peace."

@is_myah:

"Aww, May his soul rest in peace."

@marianbodunwa:

"An amazing actor."

@daddyshowkey:

"Oh my God."

@tejumadeadufe:

"Oh God…May his soul Rest In Peace."

@phunmytohumble:

"Rest in peace Sir."

@femorich:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@st_remy2:

"Awww. May God grant him rest."

Nollywood actor Charles Granville is dead

Legit.ng had reported that Umanu Charles Elijah, published a statement about the death of Granville.

According to him, Granville died on September 22 but his death was made public two days after.

Umanu stated that the late actor battled a protracted illness for a long time before giving up the ghost. He added that the late actor was one of the cast of TV series Tinsel.

Nollywood martial actor Natty Bruce dies at 57

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Bruce, who was a great martial artist, passed on in November.

Foremost lecturer and Journalist, Shaibu Husseini announced the sad news on Facebook. According to him, Bruce used his talent to unite martial arts with different movies.

He was planning to produce a full-length combat movie for the Nigerian movie industry before his unfortunate demise.

Source: Legit.ng