The police have arrested Musa Suleman, the father of the four-year-old, who used his daughter in an adult video and shared on social media

Speaking during police interrogation, Suleman said he was preparing the girl to become a model in the future, and that meant no harm to the child

The Edo state police command had handed the child over to the state commissioner for gender-based violence, Christabel Elawu, for special custody

Benin, Edo - Musa Suleman, the father of a four-year-old who shared the explicit video of his daughter, has said the reason for his action was to train her to become a model in the future.

The police in Edo state on Sunday, May 12, arrested Suleman for featuring his daughter in creating adult content on social media.

Police interrogate father for filming 4-year-old daughter in adult content Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation in a tweet on Tuesday, May 14, the 4-year-old girl has been handed over to the custody of the Edo state commissioner for gender-based violence, Christabel Elawu, for special custody.

Police interrogate father of girl in adult content

During interrogation by the police, Suleman stated that he did not mean any harm when posting the video online but only wanted the girlchild to be a celebrity in the future.

He added that the girl was too young to be featured in a comedy skit, so he resorted to adult content.

The father maintained that he was used to seeing content creators. He said he decided to bring her up like the models. He got her dresses like ‘catapult pants’ and made her look like a model.

He added that the video was posted online for her birthday celebration, which went viral.

The arrest of Suleman followed calls by concerned Nigerians about the welfare of the child. They called for the arrest and prosecution of the father.

See the video here:

Here is the police statement:

