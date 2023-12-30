Residents of Lagos expressed their grievances to President Bola Tinubu, shouting "we are hungry" in Yoruba as his convoy passed by

Tinubu, in Lagos for the holidays, attended Jumat Service at the Lagos Central Mosque, on Friday, December 29

Nigerians on social media reacted, with some highlighting the dire living conditions and others questioning the cleanliness of Lagos

Some residents of Lagos state on Friday, December 29, made their grievances known to President Bola Tinubu, shouting "we are hungry" in Yoruba language as his convoy drove by.

President Tinubu, who is in Lagos for the Christmas and New Year holidays, visited the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island, for Jumat Service on Friday.

As his convoy was driving to the mosque, some residents whose voices were heard in a trending video on X were shouting in Yoruba language:

“Ebi npa wa oo, Asiwaju (We are hungry, Asiwaju)"

Nigerians are celebrating the Yuletide amid a series of economic challenges, including food inflation, an increase in the price of petrol and a shortage of cash.

Sharing another version of the video, the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) quoted some parts of Tinubu's recent statements where he acknlowed the pains Nigerians are going through.

The tweet reads:

""I feel your Pain, your sacrifice won’t be in vain" - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

"Nigeria is experiencing a tough time. I will work to ensure Nigerians are taken out of poverty. Work with me to fight poverty and terrorism" - President Tinubu Urges Governors."

Nigerians react

Baron Chymaker, @chymaker, said:

"Look at the environment where his convoy drove through. Folks are dying of hunger, but man is living a life he never dreamt of giving himself on Nigerians blood."

Commenting on the environment, Patrick, @PatoEner, said:

"Why is Lagos so dirty?"

Sunny Angel, @Pauly2570, said

"This is why they grab power and run with it. Self aggrandizement and life in luxury and affluence."

Collins, @icapcorn, said:

"In my next life, I'd like to be reincarnated in one of the European countries. Being born in Nigeria feels like a mistake."

What President Tinubu told governors in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu on Tuesday, December 26, said the federal and sub-national governments of Nigeria must have the mutual responsibility of ensuring the country’s peace and stability.

He stressed the need for closer collaboration between the governments to foster rapid infrastructural development nationwide.

The president made this call when he received state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at his residence in Lagos.

