How to add family and friends on Airtel? Step-by-step guide

Airtel Family and Friends (FAF) is a product service with which discounted call prices are made available and accessible for registered Airtel numbers. This service is perfect for all Airtel prepaid clients. It was created to allow subscribers to get closer to their loved ones and maintain that strong connection.

If you often call specific contacts, such as your mother, father, child, boss or colleagues, you do not need to pay the regular call fees on subsequent calls to their contacts. Instead, you just need to get them registered on the FAF list, and you will start enjoying the discount every time you call them.

Airtel Family and Friends tariff

To help people spend less for calls too often dialled numbers, Airtel has created a tariff whereby you can put all your favourite contacts in a list and then enjoy a discount every time you call.

How to add family and friends on Airtel

The best thing about this is that you have the opportunity to add and remove as many as five contacts on the FAF tariff. However, you need to understand that while the registration of the five FAF numbers is free, any subsequent registrations will attract a flat rate of N50.

What is the Airtel Family and Friends code in 2022?

If you are using airtel, you probably must be wondering what the FAF code is. The currently used code is *311#.

How to register family and friends on Airtel

The process of how to register Airtel Family and Friends is quite straightforward. If you want to register your family and friends on Airtel, dial the family and friends code for airtel: "*311*2*NUMBER# ", for example, "*311*2*08080000000#", and the number will be registered.

Note: You can only add a maximum of five contacts at a time.

Remove or delete contacts

If you want to remove or delete numbers, dial the following combination: "*311*3*NUMBER#", for example, "*311*3*08021234567#", and the number will be successfully removed.

View your list of registered numbers

If you want to view your list of registered numbers, simply dial FAF code: "*311*4#".

The Airtel Family and Friends list of call charges

Please note that while the FAF call rates are cheaper, there is no discount to enjoy on SMS sent to these numbers. Also, the charges for these numbers on your FAF list are the same regardless of which tariff plan you are on.

During peak periods, usually between 6 am and 9:59 pm, calls made to your family and friends' numbers will only attract a rate of 25 Kobo per second.

Throughout the off-peak periods, which are usually between 10 pm and 5:59 pm, calls to your family and friends' number will have the rate of 21 Kobo per second.

Therefore, you can have more talk time with your loved ones on whatever tariff plan you are on. But remember that this service is only accessible for prepaid clients on the Airtel network.

Airtel Family and Friends (FAF) is a discounted tariff service accessible to all Airtel prepaid clients. If you have further questions about this service, don't hesitate to contact their customer care service by dialling 111. This call is free, and you can visit any of their shop nearby.

