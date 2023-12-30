It is ironic and coincidental that, except for one, Ondo State's past governors have passed away

Following the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in office, his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko, remains the last man standing

Coincidentally, Mimiko remains the only Ondo State governor to complete two tenures and the first to get re-elected.

The passing of Rotimi Akeredolu, the former governor of Ondo state, on December 27, 2023, has once again diminished the influential figures within Nigeria's political elite.

The outpouring of tributes mourning Akeredolu's demise has been extensive, catching Ondo citizens and the nation by surprise.

Upon investigation, it was found that every democratically-elected governor of Ondo, except Segun Mimiko, has now passed away.

These deceased former governors were versatile individuals, juggling various responsibilities and roles with commendable efficiency, earning them widespread acclaim.

The departure of these ex-governors marks the end of an era and signals the beginning of a new chapter.

Below is the list of the deceased past Ondo State governors

1. Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin (1979-1983)

The inaugural governor of Ondo State, Michael Ajasin, assumed office in 1979.

His leadership set the foundation for subsequent administrations, focusing on education, agriculture, and rural development.

The ex-governor of Ondo passed away at the age of 78 in his residence due to "natural causes."

2. Bamidele Olumilua (1992-1993)

Following a brief military rule, Bamidele Olumilua took charge as governor.

His tenure, though short-lived, left an impact on the state's political landscape.

He passed in 2020 at age 80.

3. Chief Adebayo Adefarati (1999-2003)

Chief Adebayo Adefarati's leadership marked a significant era, focusing on infrastructure development and social welfare programs.

He emerged as one of the inaugural governors chosen in the aftermath of the termination of military rule, marking the inception of the fourth republic on May 29, 1999.

He passed away due to an undisclosed illness.

At the time of his demise, he was 76 years old.

4. Dr. Olusegun Agagu (2003-2009).

Dr Olusegun Agagu's administration prioritised education, healthcare, and industrialisation, leaving a lasting impact on Ondo State.

He served as the second democratically elected governor of Ondo State and held the deputy governor position under Olumilua.

Reports indicate that the former minister passed away in 2013 in Lagos after reportedly collapsing; he was 65 years old.

5. Olusegun Mimiko (2009 to 2017)

The last man standing, the only survivor still living among all the past governors of Ondo State.

Iroko, widely known by that name, held the position of state commissioner for health on two occasions and served as the governor of Ondo from 2009 to 2017.

Following his initial term, he pursued a second term and emerged victorious, becoming the first governor in the state to secure re-election since 1999.

6. Rotimi Akeredolu (2017 - 2023)

He was almost on the verge of becoming the second governor in Ondo State history to complete his second term in office after Mimiko.

Akeredolu gave the battle for his life after he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 27.

He dies at age 67 after a long battle of “complications from protracted prostate cancer”.

