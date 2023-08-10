Veteran Nollywood actress Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko, has been laid to rest in her hometown

The death of the indigenous movie star was confirmed by the daughter of the deceased, Bisi Aisha, a few weeks ago in June

In the latest development, pictures from the actress' burial made their way to the internet on August 10

Late veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko, has finally been laid to rest.

The actor's death resulted from an unidentified illness on June 28. She was 61-year-old age.

Today, August 10, Iyabo Oko's remains were burried in Ife, Osun state.

The deceased daughter, Bisi Aisha, posted a notice of her mother's passing on Instagram.

She had written:

"It is well with your soul, mummy. RIP."

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Iyabo Oko was born in Iwo, Osun, on November 15, 1960.

She began performing as a teenager in 1973 with the Eda Onileola Theatre Troupe before becoming well-known for her portrayal in the 'Oga Bello-produced film Oko.

She was given an ischemic stroke diagnosis in 2015, which forced her to take a vacation from performing.

She received the Special Recognition Award at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2016 in recognition of her contribution to the expansion of the Yoruba film industry.

See pictures from her burial

