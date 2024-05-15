Efforts to ascertain the cause of death of the popular Nigerian Singer, Mohbad, have been proved abortive

This is so as the forensic Scientist and pathologist from LASUTH, Prof. Abiodun Osiyemi, disclosed that the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death is inconclusive

Prof. Osiyemi told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, decomposed body and the drugs administered on the late Mohbad before he died made the report inconclusive

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Forensic Scientist and Pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Abiodun Osiyemi said the autopsy conducted on the body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad failed to ascertain the cause of his death.

Why Mohbad’s death can’t be ascertained - Pathologist explains

The Pathologist disclosed this on Wednesday, May 15, to the Coroner inquiring into the cause of death of late Nigerian singer, Channels TV reported.

As reported by The Guardian, Prof. Osiyemi told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi that this conclusion can be attributed to several reasons, one of which is that it took a long time, about 21 days before the autopsy was conducted by which time, the body had decomposed.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

While giving further clarifications on the proceedings, counsel to Mohbad’s family, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu said:

“The Pathologist said the body ought to have been exhumed within 12 hours after it was buried to avoid decomposition. So the summary he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, no particular reason.”

The lawyer also said the pathologist referred to certain drugs administered on the late Mohbad before he died which could have caused a reaction that made it difficult to ascertain the cause of death.

Police: "Mohbad's body was illegally embalmed"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police on Thursday, May 9, gave a new update on the investigation into the sudden death of Mohbad.

This followed an invitation given to Mohbad's family and a group of people named in the ongoing investigation.

According to the national body, the late singer was illegally embalmed, which called for further investigation.

Source: Legit.ng