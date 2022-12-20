2022 has been a rollercoaster year, and as it draws to an end, there are highlights and moments to be remembered

While some celebrities came through with entertaining their fans, others also had their kids joining the cruise

From Imade's cute moments to Munir's adorable sessions with his mum and Elena's performance, the mini superstars came through shining on their own

Being a celebrity kid means you're either shielded from the world or allowed to see it in small doses.

Most Nigerian celebrities love to show off their children to the point of letting them show off their personalities and being themselves online.

These kids have shared unfiltered and adorable moments on social media that got fans gushing over them at different times.

Legit.ng has put together a list of celebrity kids who shared the spotlight with their superstar parents in 2022.

1. Davido's Imade

Davido's first child Imade is one of the favourite celebrity kids in Nigeria, seeing as her father is well loved.

From sharing moments with her father online that gets people gushing, to being just a random adorbale kid on the block, Imade had a good run this year.

Her love for themed parties and activities was also a huge highlight of her 2022.

2. Bovi's Elena

Comedian Bovi has three kids but one of them, his only daughter Elena is proving to like the spotlight.

This year, Bovi had cute moments with his daughter, Elena scolded her parents, and one major highlight was opening a show for her father with her own jokes.

Another Elena favourite moment was when she was featured in a skit with singer Slimcase.

3. Regina Daniels' Munir

New to the social media life, but Regina Daniels first son, Munir's special and cute moments earned him a place in the hearts of fans.

From his lavish birthday party to moments with his doting actress mother and billionaire father, Munir had his fair share of attention this year.

Here is an absolute favourite, the little boy trying to say 'colour yellow.'

4. Tiwa Savage's Jamil

Just like Davido's Imade, his best friend Tiwa Savage's Jamil aka Jamjam had a nice run on social media even though his moments aren't constantly shared on his page.

His moments with Imade are another fan favourites and low-key, Nigerians are hoping their friendship blossoms into something beautiful in the future.

Jamil's videos with his mum are moments his fans look out for.

5. Mercy Johnson's 4 kids

The actress is well loved among Nigerians and the love has been transferred to her four adorable children.

Mercy's kids are a delight with their TikTok remake versions and videos they do with their mum.

The last born of the house Divine Mercy is a big vibe on her own and a favourite of the bunch.

6. Timi Dakolo's 3 kids

One of Timi Dakolo's daughters is hell bent on living her softest life through him and he shares their conversations on social media.

Another beautiful moment shared are videos of his kids showing off their vocal ranges.

All it takes for the Dakolo kids to grab attention is to look adorable in their photos.

7. Wizkid's Zion

Now, Big Wiz has three sons, but Zion by far sems to be his favourite and the singer doesn't hide it.

Zion's moments include time spent with the singer, attending his concerts and other cute photos he shares online.

Wizkid also did a bit of show off with Zion this year.

