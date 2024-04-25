A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Doyin David is gradually stamping her feet as a style icon

She showed her unique taste in fashion as she rocked a jacket over a dress which gave her a stylish look

The former reality star blended her outfit with trendy pink hair, white sneakers, and socks, and held a black umbrella

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show Doyin David showed that she is up to the task of being a fashionista her fans can look up to as she rocked a stylish outfit.

BBNaija's Doyin shows her love for colours in her outfits. Image credit: @officialdoyin_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her attire comprised a dress that she wore with a brown belt and a jacket that was halfway down her knees.

She showed off her pink hairstyle that dropped on her shoulders. Her white socks on white sneakers complemented her look.

Her sunglasses and earrings gave her a striking appearance as she held a black umbrella and gave different angles of her outfit on Instagram.

Check out Doyin's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Doyin's attire

Many fans of the former reality star have reacted to her outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@ptsd.mania:

"I have a Q, didn’t you come out of abstract poverty? So why can’t you cut tomatoes? Because you must have grown up doing a lot of that."

@kome.h:

"Doyin! You were made for this! You have always been ready! The camera loves you even more than we do."

@molliemollie13:

"I can’t wait for the day somebody will propose to you."

@you_souf_f:

"I knew the UK. I never knew they were welcoming a queen bigger than Queen Elizabeth."

@rashomotolani:

"Oh my favourite, you look hot."

@hobby_996:

"The pepper was not needed."

@bettibecki_creations:

"Billionaire Doyinsolami. This is fire."

@fayo_funmi:

"Esmeralda of UK."

@mi_mi_ola:

"Too much steeze in a classy way."

that_mamah

"Doyin, the top pick."

@roseinsolitude:

"It’s giving Barbie."

Doyin speaks about her style

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, BBNaija's Doyin said her fashion goal for 2024 is to remain bold and edgy.

She noted that a lot of Nigerians were not comfortable with her style, but she won't change it.

Also, she revealed how challenging 2023 was for her and all the blessings that came with it, which she is grateful for.

Source: Legit.ng