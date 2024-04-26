A Nigerian man has narrated how his mother destroyed his chances of playing for a football team in Melbourne Australia

According to him, his mother burnt his travel documents and everything he had gotten in preparation for his new career path

The young man however noted that he has forgiven his mother for what she did and bears no grudge against her

A Nigerian man has recounted how his dream of playing for a football team in Melbourne Australia when he was 15 years old failed.

He painfully revealed that his mother single-handedly destroyed his chance of actualising that dream.

Man shares how mum burnt all his travel documents Photo credit: @kyoshino, Jorge Fernández/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man mother destroyed his documents

According to the young man identified as @naetochukwu01 on X, he got scouted to play for a team in Melbourne, Australia, but two weeks to leave for Melbourne, he had an altercation with his mother.

During the altercation, he hissed at his mother and she angrily burnt all the travel documents he prepared for his trip.

His mother described her action as the best way to tame him because she felt he would become more disrespectful if he travelled abroad.

The young man lamented that his mother's action put him through a lot of emotional trauma since then but he still chose to forgive her.

He wrote:

“I no been wan talk but e no spoil. When I was 15 I got scouted to play for a team in Melbourne, Australia. Two weeks to leave for Melbourne.

"One faithful Sunday my mom came home from church and was yelling at me,so I hissed at her, she became furious (typical African mother) Then she started yelling “is it cos you want to go abroad now that you are hissing at me?, come and go now let me see you”.

"I have to tame you, before you become untamable” she stormed my room and took my travel documents, my Jerseys and boots I had bought in Nigeria and my boxes. She took kerosene and matches, went to the backyard and set everything ablaze.

"Immediately she lit the fire and threw it in her eyes cleared. I was only able to recover my International passport. Idk if she regrets it but my life could have changed for good if not for her anger. I’m not saying this to pile on my Ma or anything but it changed the trajectory of my life.

"She has apologized and still apologizing and I don’t think I love her any less. I just hope I win big with something else cos the suffering that act has put me through can’t be explained.”

Reactions as man shares experience with mum

The comments section was filled with the reactions of netizens who sympathised with the young man.

@LoveNemesis said:

“This reminds me of the year 2005 in PH, i was going to audition for a new music show (Street2Star). I was crazy good musically. My dad was even the one who took me to go register for the show and all. The show was to start in 5 days and i did some trivial, my dad got really pissed, put me in a bus the next day headed to Lagos. I missed the audition.

"After the show started fully, that was when i was brought back to PH. Anytime we are watching the show on TV, my dad would be like "My son is better than this people sef, i should have let him compete". I would just stand up and leave the sitting room. It took me a while to get over that thing. Well I'm in a good place now sha. But African parents have done a lot funny things sha.”

@Dprince_charmin reacted:

“Guy no be your mama be that.. She either adopt you or you were exchanged during birth. Something must be wrong.. No matter what happened she went too far to stop your glory.

"Every parents pray for thier children to surpass them in life but I'm sorry and not sorry that your mother is not that parent. No matter the apology she render, she already condemn your progress.. God forgive me if my words are bitter.. but this is definitely the Nollywood wicked Patience Ozwokwo.”

@SuljaChinenye said:

"It is clearly devil's work. She was manipulated."

@A_Abby_Abi said:

“Truth is many parents, out of fear of the unknown and lack of foresight have killed the dreams of their kids and had those dreams come true, their sufferings would have ended. Sad thing is they don't even know they're doing it. This is to say if you ever become a parent, you should be conscious of how your actions affect your kids' future and by extension yours.”

@Row_Haastrup said:

“Omo this one touched me. I'm sorry man. What happened was not ordinary, but it's all good. May God restore to you all you ever lost as a result.”

Lady finds out documents have been destroyed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady discovered that her school documents got destroyed by moist where she kept them.

The lady, Simbiherself shared a video of the damaged documents on TikTok and said it affected important records.

Source: Legit.ng