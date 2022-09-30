Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, recently displayed the beauty of motherhood on social media

The movie star left many fans in their feelings after she shared an emotional video compilation of time spent with her children

Mercy gushed over them in the emotional clip and added that they taught her so much about life and love

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Much loved Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, left many of her fans feeling emotional with a recent post about her kids.

The mother of four took to her official Instagram page to showcase the beauty of motherhood as she displayed her children.

Mercy Johnson gushes over her kids in emotional video. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The post was a video compilation showing the different fun moments Mercy and her children had spent together. The clip included a number of their funny TikTok displays.

Not stopping there, the actress accompanied the video with an emotional Mariah Carey song, I Want To Know What Love Is.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the caption of her post, the mother of four explained that her children have taught her so much about life and love.

She wrote:

“They have taught me so much about life and love...One of my fav songs.”

See the touching video below:

Fans moved over Mercy Johnson’s video with her children

Read what some internet users had to say about the touching clip below:

__iam_kira:

"Purity is such a sweet big sister, never leaves divine's side why am I crying tho❤️❤️❤️❤️."

suzied1509:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I'm with you Divine-Mercy. You surely know how to win the egg and spoon raceby eating it."

nayaafriqa:

"I wanna feel what love is this is beautiful❤️❤️❤️."

_aira_j:

"Awwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ a true definition of a happy home❤️❤️❤️"

callmhe_eva:

"God will continue to guide them and be your strength ❤️"

jydesonglobal:

"So adorable moments to treasure."

okonkwoijeomachristiana:

"❤️❤️What a beautiful home God please bless me with this kind of life I tab your blessings mercy."

Sweet video of Mercy Johnson sitting in Patience Ozokwo's lap trends

Mercy Johnson Okojie left many fans gushing after she shared a video of herself with movie veteran Patience Ozokwo.

It was Ozokwo’s birthday on September 14, and to celebrate her, the younger actress gave fans a glimpse of their enviable relationship.

In the video Mercy posted online, she was seen going to sit on Ozokwo’s lap and pecking her on the cheek while they were on a movie set.

Source: Legit.ng