A Nigerian husband who relocated to the United Kingdom in 2022 with his wife has been detained for killing her.

The man, Olubunmi Abodunde, is a trained civil engineer who traveled overseas hoping to secure a better-paying job in the European country.

However, his wife, Mrs. Taiwo Abodunde, obtained employment first, while Mr. Abodunde, unable to find work in his field, took shifts at Tesco and Wickes.

It was previously reported that since arriving in the country, there were ongoing disputes over bill payments and accusations of infidelity, particularly from the husband towards his wife.

Sources indicate that a murder trial is set to commence after Mr. Abodunde changed his plea to guilty in search of a more lenient sentence on Wednesday.

During the fatal confrontation, officers heard repeated banging sounds from inside the house, where Mr. Abodunde had been previously banned from entering as a bail condition following another violent incident.

When officers gained entry twenty-five minutes later, Mrs. Abodunde was found lifeless on the floor.

The presiding judge, Martyn Levett, at Ipswich Crown Court warned Mr. Abodunde that he could face a life imprisonment sentence at minimum

Officers Under Investigation

Police officers are under investigation for suspected misconduct at the scene. They are being scrutinized for potential violations of police standards and professional behavior.

The Deadly Scene

After finishing a shift at Tesco, Mr. Abodunde returned to the residence from which he had been barred by the court to retrieve his mobile phone.

Two police officers coincidentally arrived at the house around 9:30 am to obtain a statement from the woman regarding the previous night's incident when they heard loud crashing sounds from inside.

The autopsy revealed that Mr. Abodunde, in a fit of anger, choked the deceased until she lost consciousness. He then stomped on her, fracturing her ribs, and used their child's skateboard to repeatedly strike her motionless body until she died.

Prosecutor Simon Spence KC informed the court that the banging heard by the officers at the door likely occurred after the woman was unconscious or deceased.

Mental Disorder

The suspect was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation to determine his mental state at the time of the crime.

He later claimed he was acting in self-defense, alleging that his wife had threatened him with a knife and even cut his hand. However, no knife was found near the deceased at the crime scene.

