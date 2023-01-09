The Zazuu crooner is what many have termed child grace after his sudden breakout in 2021 and has since remained active in the entertainment industry

Portable has created an identity for himself and a brand that revolves around his skill at rascality, which has given him acceptance for his bizarre antics

While social media has attempted, but failed, to build immunity to Portable's unrefined disruption, Legit.ng has compiled a list of moments in the artist's career that makes him the leader of the pack

Since his debut in December 2021, Nigerian fast-rising pop star Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has remained relevant while being a nonconformist loved by his fans.

The Nigerian street-pop artist came into the limelight in December 2021 with his viral infectious track Zazuu Zeh, featuring two from the country’s list of favorite entertainers, the indigenous Yoruba rap lord Olamide and dancer-turn-event promoter Pocolee.

Zazuu was the rave of the festive moment and added to the flavour of 2021 Detty December, which made the artist share the stage with other established great talents in the country, including Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, barely weeks after its release.

Since his successful entrance into the Nigerian entertainment industry, the nature of trends has never remained the same. He became that one blob who, despite everything, manages to stay afloat.

A living character of Anezi Okoro's magnum opus, One Week, One Trouble, except that some cases brought light to his persona, making him more appealing than tolerable.

He has established himself as one of the most dynamic and entertaining figures in the Nigerian music scene, and nobody knows what Portable will bring to the news tomorrow.

We only hope he stays focused on his dreams and is not defamed by the buzz surrounding his career.

Legit.ng presents six pivotal moments in Portable's career that establishes him as the king of controversial trends

1. Portable's viral feud with Poco Lee

A few weeks after his breakout with the 2021 hit track Zazuu, Portable performed at a Livespot X Festival show, where Afrobeat superstar Wizkid sprayed him money during the performance of his hit song featuring Pocolee and the indigenous star rapper Olamide.

Shortly after the event, Portable went on social media to call out Poco Lee for allegedly stealing the money given to him by BigWiz, in a series of videos that went viral.

This was the beginning of Portable’s long thread of mayhem. His flare-up revealed that he was only given $600 from the money while Poco Lee made away with the remaining $2400.

However, the outburst almost made him have issues with a popular music promoter, Kogbagidi, if not for the intervention of Olamide and Slim Case, who apologized on his behalf.

2. Portable poses a threat to his fellow Headies 2022 nominees

In May 2022, the singer threatened other artists nominated alongside him in two categories of the Headies Award— "Rookie of the Year" and "Best Street-Hop Artiste."

The "Rookie of the Year" category had him up against Av, Fave, Ugoccie, and mavin’s Magixx. While the second category vied him against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor, among others.

Days after the nominations were announced, Portable came out to say he was better than all his contenders and therefore was the only one who deserved to win. As if that was not enough, he went ahead to threaten them.

The organisers of the event first reacted with a note of warming. But the singer’s rumpus could not be tamed as he weighed in more criminalities against himself. The Headies had to disqualify him from the two categories he was nominated.

3. Portable claims he founded one Million Boys cult group

In July 2022, while he was yet to pacify the annoyance of the Headies Portable, he shared a video online where he boasted he was the founder of a notorious cult group in Lagos, the "One Million Boys." The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had to issue an investigation into the claim.

4. Portable sends youths to brutalize a young man

Portable was in a viral clip around June 2022 where he accused a young man named DJ Chicken of offending him. In the video, he ordered some youths to beat up the DJ.

The Ogun State Police Command summoned Portable for his "unruly and violent behaviour" and threatened to arrest him if he failed to show up.

5. Portable appears in a coffin

On December 20, 2022, the uprising street act stormed a concert in Lagos inside a coffin. The singer was carried by pallbearers dressed in white onto the stage at Fela Shrine.

This is not the first time Portable has expressed an interest in coffins. He tattooed a coffin on his face a few months ago, causing quite a stir on social media.

The tattoo done by a Cyprus-based tattooist came with his pseudonym, "Ika of Africa".

6. Portable performs on top of water

Portable began 2023 by headlining a show in the southwest part of Nigeria, Rivers State.

The video he shared on social media showed him arriving at the venue in a boat to mount a stage on top of a river while his fans gathered inside the water to enjoy his energetic performance.

Portable falls off from a speaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable, has joined the esteemed list of Nigerian singers who have fallen on stage and off a speaker while performing.

Portable, who is quite famed for always climbing on speakers, tables and different things while performing, seems to recently have met his Waterloo during his performance at his own concert Ika Of Africa.

In a viral clip sighted online from Portable's Ika of Africa concert, the singer was seen as he fell off a speaker and would've hit the ground but was rescued by concertgoers that were close to him.

