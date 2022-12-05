Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her kids are a delight to watch on social media

The mum of four shared a video of her children putting her in the middle and demanding a baby brother for her son Henry

While the three grownups argued with their mum in the video, the baby of the house, Divine, remained unbothered

After four children, Mercy Johnson is done with anything pregnancy, but her babies think otherwise.

The actress, known for her hilarious TikTok content, shared a video of one she made with her kids.

The three grownup children, Purity, Henry, and Angel, dragged her to the middle and went from begging her to give them another baby brother to arguing.

The actress refused to listen to her children as she told them it would not happen.

The baby of the house, Divine, did not partake in the meeting and just stood away from them, doing her own thing.

"Saturday Night is always fun in this house….. We scatter this house before Oga come back ….Due to popular demand."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

izz_ruthy:

"It’s the last born minding her business for me."

missnonnytee:

"Last born just de do her thing una discussion no just concern her at all una wan spoil her business."

kemz_kemzy:

"Abi brother don enter already."

truth_talker_02:

"Mama don finally influenced this children we nor con know who funny pass."

miss_emmyroyal:

"Divine on low key dey pray to remain lastborn of the house una dey find baby brother."

dorcasdosh:

"Please just give him a baby bro, you can see the girls are already oppressing him."

charry_fetimi:

"Nothing concern Divine for that meeting she wan maintain her lastborn position."

