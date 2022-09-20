Regina Daniels' first son Munir wiggled out of a messy situation with his cuteness after the actress caught him rubbing body oil all over his face

The toddler refused to let go of the bottle even when his mum asked why he chose to use the oil and just continued applying it

The video took a cute turn when Munir attempted to pronounce the name of the oil but opted to tell his mum the colour instead

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' Munir is such a cute little child, and he has gotten to the age of trying to pronounce words.

In a video shared by the mum of two, her toddler was seen on the bed applying body oil on his face and stomach.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' son Munir Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that Regina held his hand and questioned why he chose to be naughty, Munir struggled to pour out the oil and reapplied it on his face.

The actress then asked her son to pronounce the name of the oil. She got an adorable 'coyo yeyow' when she asked him for the colour of the oil.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"This moon is really a case but I love him like that Morning chronicles with my big boy…. I’m just shouting wow to everything he says."

Sweet reactions to the video

mizwanneka:

"Ohhhhhh my baby he can talk clearly my big boy . It’s Color yellow sughar."

de_sewesbrand:

" Did I hear “give me more”? "

swheetmira_realtor:

"Awww color leyow they always call it upside down."

mummymo_miracle:

"If his mum can glow y not him and he’s even intelligent see his mouth like color yellow."

nonyeizuchucks:

"Cute baby.. colour yeyow."

princess_onyinyechi:

"He wants to glow with color yeyoo."

real_confy_uche:

"Moon we love you like that Biko "

callmhe_amour:

"Very intelligent moon ❤️"

Regina Daniels officially unveils herself as mum of 2

The popular Nigerian actress continued to bask in the glow of being a new mom after she welcomed her second son, Khalifa.

Regina Daniels took to her social media page to finally share official photos of herself as a mother of two.

The movie star posted snaps of herself and her sons wearing matching blue outfits in the royalty-themed photoshoot.

Source: Legit.ng