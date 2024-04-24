Renowned Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage became a fresh subject of ridicule online after she reportedly bragged about yanking off her leaked sex tape from everyone's phones

Recall that the 'Water and Garri' crooner shook the internet in 2021 after her explicit bedroom tape surfaced

The recent update about using an IT expert to make the internet forget sins spurred various takes from Nigerians as they taunted her

Famous Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has allegedly claimed that she paid an IT specialist to remove her leaked viral bedroom tape from the internet and everyone's mobile devices.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats artist claimed in October 2021 that she was being blackmailed after her adult tape hit the internet.

The Afrobeats Diva made the statement during an interview with Angie Martins of Power 105.1 in New York. Tiwa Savage revealed that the sex tape was recorded with a person she was dating.

Three years after the unfortunate occurrence, the 'Kele Kele Love' breakout star addressed the situation, stating that her main concern at the time was that her son Jamil would see the video.

However, Tiwa did reveal that she had paid an IT expert to delete the footage from everyone's phones and the internet.

"My biggest fear about my sex tape leaking was that my son might one day see it," she said. "But I got in touch with an IT expert who hacked the video from the internet and everyone's mobile device. Right now, you can't find it anywhere. Even if you had it stored on your phone."

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage's claim

Legit.ng captured Nigerians' hilarious takes as they referenced an old video of Speed Darlington' taunting the songstress with her ordeal.

horlagee4:

"I just watch ham finish now Dey play."

_bossman_k_:

"Them don chop tiwa money I still watch ham now now."

dutchess_eki:

:The person wan trend all o et as nothing dey happen for social media."

e_m_p_e_r_o_r___l_u_l_i_:

"He dey Archive sis make I share am?"

iamrealjagaban:

"S£x tape wey don sleep since, she don wake am by herself "

jtwsolutionsltdL

"Even if she did it, she would have just kept quiet, now people will start looking for it again, there are hackers and there are hackers oooo."

don_horlaz:

"Speed Darlington and portable I don’t know who mad pass."

