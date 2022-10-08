Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s third son, Zion, recently left fans noticing their resemblance after his first haircut

The music star took his son for a haircut and was spotted taking cute snaps over the little one as he gushed over his new look

A number of social media users reacted to the adorable photos and videos and noted that they had a striking resemblance

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently caused a buzz on social media after he took his third son, Zion, for his first haircut.

On Zion’s official Instagram page, he shared a series of photos and videos of himself getting his hair trimmed for the first time.

In one of the photos, Wizkid was seen capturing the lovely moment on camera as his son sat in the barber’s chair after getting his hair trimmed.

Wizkid takes Zion for his first haircut, fans react. Photos: @zionayo

Source: Instagram

Another snap showed Wizkid gushing over Zion who seemed very pleased with his new appearance. The singer was also seen once again making a snap of his son and directing him to stay still for the photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the snaps of Zion getting his first haircut below:

Nigerians react to Zion’s new look after getting his first haircut

Not long after Zion’s snaps at the salon were posted online, a number of Nigerians took to the comment section to share their observations. Many of them noted that he now looked very much like Wizkid among other things. Read what some of them had to say below:

christianna_09:

"All of them use that head resemble each other the three boys "

minatt:

"Wizkid carbon copy ❤️"

legit.ewa:

" Wizzy making videos he’d never post."

augustee_na:

"Same face as wizkid "

vheeny_:

"Wizkid Gene strong."

pabl0_1313:

"Photocopy ❤️"

hazemann9999:

"See how dad is happy ❤️"

emmanuella.eze.9461:

"Now he looks cuter"

e.miles__:

"Zion omo Balogun ❤️❤️"

_abisolarr:

"Why is wiz making the video he’s not gonna post"

keemanny_:

"Wizkid carbon copy ❤️"

Nigerians react with pride to photo of Wizkid's lyrics displayed in British musuem

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, Wizkid, recently left many of his fans in awe after his lyrics were spotted at a British Museum.

Wizkid is undoubtedly one of the country’s most sought-after international exports, going by the great recognition he has enjoyed on the foreign scene.

Taking to Twitter, a Nigerian man, DJ Timmy, spotted Wizkid’s lyrics from his Jaye Jaye song featuring Femi Kuti displayed at the museum.

Timmy expressed his pride at seeing the music star being honoured in such a lasting way and he shared photos of it online.

Source: Legit.ng