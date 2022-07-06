Comedian Bovi's daughter recently got people laughing after her encounter with Nigerian singer Slimcase

In the video shared by the singer, Eliana was seen in his studio and they were arguing about her talent

Bovi eventually stepped in to defend his child but couldn't help but laugh after she proposed a legal step against Slimcase

Bovi's daughter Eliana got him laughing after she made an attempt to sue singer Slimcase after her experience in his studio.

In the video sighted on Slimcase's page, he was seen lamenting over the fact that the little girl who stood in front of the microphone could not sing.

Bovi'd sughter wants to sue singer Slimcase Photo credit: @iam_slimcase/@officialbovi

Eliana was convinced that she can sing and immediately Bovi stepped in to defend her, she burst into fake tears.

At every attempt to explain his side of the story, Bovi yelled at the Slimcase and tried to make his daughter better by gushing over and praising her.

The drama however took a funny yurn when Eliana requested that they sue the singer. Bovi and Slimcase burst into uncomtrollable laughter.

"Sue who?? @uyoyogram @officialbovi #slimcaseshow"

Watch the video below:

Bovi slams man who dragged him for expressing joy over his son’s pidgin

Nigerian comedian Bovi had a moment with his son Chu Chu where they had a small conversation in pidgin English.

The comedian who was obviously happy with exchange shared a video on his Instagram page, and a man expressed his displeasure.

According to the man, it is only in Africa a man will be proud because his son can speak his native language. The man went further to conclude that everyone is still a slave mentally.

