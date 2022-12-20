Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has once again shared the funny antics of her first son, Munir, on social media

In a clip posted on her Instagram stories, the two-year-old was seen struggling to blow kisses

In the video, Munir continued to make funny faces as he tried very hard to blow kisses and fans were very amused

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ first son, Munir, is trending once again for being a funny child.

His movie star mother has been known to share videos of his amusing displays online including the latest one of him trying to blow a kiss.

In the video, the two-year-old boy was sending a video message to his father when he was also asked to blow a kiss.

A funny video of Regina Daniels' son Munir struggling to blow kisses stirred laughter. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Blowing kisses seemed to prove very hard for Munir and he was seen making funny faces as he tried so hard to make the “mmwah” sound while blowing a kiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rather than blow kisses, the little one was heard shouting while making his best kiss impression.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to funny video of Regina Daniels’ son trying to blow a kiss

After the video was shared on the actress’ Instagram story, it went viral on other social media pages and netizens could not hide their amusement.

Read some of their comments below:

debbie_ms_:

"This boy his videos are always funny.”

sirmerciful:

“God is great! Lion no dey born dog!”

mizkimoraprecious:

“It's his struggle for me. I must get it by fire by force.”

kattygoldmark:

“muma correct my baby.”

faitthsia:

“he's always funny. The other video of him apologizing to his mom still cracks me up.”

quee_eth_:

“His not a preacher of love.”

aniekemeudoinyang:

“strong k!ss”

kingjayspee:

“Na how papa dey kiss be that now like papa like son.”

sandypreneur:

“He took it personally.”

mizkimoraprecious:

“It's his struggle for me & I must get it by fire by force.”

Regina Daniels' son holds his ears, apologises for breaking plate on her leg

Taking to her Snapchat profile, Regina shared a series of videos of Munir after he had been naughty and injured her.

According to the film star, Moon, as he is also called, broke a plate on her leg and it led to an injury that bled.

In the video, Regina was also seen scolding her child while he ran away from her before the domestic staff helped her fetch him.

Source: Legit.ng