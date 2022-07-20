Bovi's talented daughter Uyoyo opened his show for him recently and the she impressed Bigerians with her intelligence and eloquence

Before calling out her dad on stage, Uyoyo controlled the crowd with her jokes and wittiness and added that she would host Bovi's show when she is older

After his daughter's performance, the comedian strutted on to the stage as the numerous guess clapped and cheered

Nigerian comedian Bovi's recent show was opened by his intelligent daughter Eliana Uyoyo and the little girl impressed the numerous guests present.

In a video shared by her mum Kris, Uyoyo was seen on stage in abbright yellow outfit and to the surprise of many she was able to control the crowd.

She took subtle jabs at her dad as she called herself the advanced version of him and even added that she would soon grow up to host his shows.

The comedian's daughter according to her mum wrote her own jokes and got people laughing before she finally introduced her dad.

Giving his daughter a lovely kiss, Bovi strutted onto the stage as the crowd gave Uyoyo one last round of applause.

"Sunday night was beautiful!! You all made it happen! Thank you @uyoyogram legit made up her jokes herself. I couldn’t even believe how well she delivered them."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians commend Uyoyo

realwarripikin:

"Like father like daughter "

gladyslasila:

"My daughter killing it wish I was around sending my love ❤️❤️"

chinonsoarubayi:

"She is brilliant "

julietibrahim:

"Awwww she owned the stage ❤️"

iam_queenbenson:

"Wow. It’s the way she did it with ease. Effortlessly "

popori4002:

"This is so impressive.We love you Uyoyo.Really smart kid you are raising gal"

kaymennjoku:

"This was so beautiful to watch. Star girl ✨️."

j.scents_more:

"Everything was too professional ❤️❤️"

Bovi’s daughter creates scene in singer Slimcase's studio

Bovi's daughter Eliana got him laughing after she made an attempt to sue singer Slimcase after her experience in his studio.

In the video sighted on Slimcase's page, he was seen lamenting over the fact that the little girl who stood in front of the microphone could not sing.

Eliana was convinced that she can sing and immediately Bovi stepped in to defend her, she burst into fake tears.

