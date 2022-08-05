Davido's first child Imade and her bestie Tiwa Savage's Jamil aka Jam Jam are friendship goals

In a video shared on Imade's page, she entered her father's studio and acknowledged the 30BG crew members seated

Immediately Imade moved toward the hilarious barbie doll microphone, Jam Jam jumped up and started hyping her up

Jam Jam's unconditional support for his bes friend Davido's Imade has caused quite a reaction on social media.

The video sighted on Imade's Instagram page showed the moment she walked into the make shift studio where her dad and other crew member sat waiting for her.

Nigerians praise Jam Jam for being his bestie Imade's biggest supporter Photo credit: @realimadeadeleke

Jam Jam was carried by someone and he handed Imade what seemed to be a bundle of money, fst bumping a couple of people, Imade moved to Davido to get her glasses before her perfomance.

Even before she started, Jam Jam already jumped on his feet as the hypeman, the lights turned blue and Imade's barbie doll microphone came into view.

"#StudioChallenge DMW style with my besties & the gang (Ps: no Dollies were harmed during the making of this film )#FlexMySoul"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Imade's video

jemimaosunde:

"Lmao!!! I loveeeeee this girl!!❤️"

phunmitouch:

"Jamjam always supporting his bestie ❤️we all need a bestie like jamal."

thezahrao:

"Girl, I love that “no Dollies were harmed “"

d_wicked_hanii:

"it’s jam jam dance for me"

size8__:

"Jamil is Imade’s biggest fan ❤️It’s his dance for me"

real_dhammy:

"It’s our hype man bestie for me"

itskerenkezia_:

"Awwwww so cute and see Jam Jam supporting Imade"

Davido laughs happily as Imade and her bestie Jam Jam hail him

Davido's first child, Imade and her best friend, Tiwa Savage's Jamil aka Jam Jam were seen in a video hailing the singer.

The kids were in the singer's Banana Island mansion with some of his crew members and Davido asked Imade what she called him.

The little girl replied OBO baddest and Davido as well as other people in the room burst into laughter.

Jamil who was busy jumping from the dining chair also shouted 'OBO for life'.

