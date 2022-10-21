Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo is one of the many Nigerian musicians who have amazing voices

The father of three recently heaved a sigh of relief when he found out that his kids have the gift of singing in them

In a video he shared on his page, Timi's kids showed off their beautiful voices with different songs

If Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo was worried about the fact that none of his kids inherited his talent, the Iyawo Mi crooner can rest easy now.

The singer shared a video of his three children, who now live abroad, showing off their vocals with different songs.

Timi Dakolo shares video of kids singing Photro credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Timi's son and first child, Alexander, seems to be moving on the vocal range of his father, and the singer is proud.

In the caption, the singer proudly revealed that his children all have the gift of singing, just as he has always wished secretly.

He also used the opportunity to let people know that children watch and learn from everything happening in their environment. He sated:

"From the look of things, they all got it. I am just noticing. I am excited but I am acting normal so their heads wouldn’t swell. I know it’s in there. I always secretly wished one of them will pick interest. I swear I am not crying or maybe a little. The second thing is that, children are always watching and learning. I didn’t teach them these songs, I just kept playing them and singing it. @alexanderdakolo @halleldakolo @zoedakolo"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Timi Dakolo's video

thepamilerin:

"Shey Alex will not do music alongside football like this .. because his vocals is vocaLing."

funkejenifaakindele:

"This is awesome. May they always make you proud in Jesus name. Zoe is dramatic she will make a good actress."

do2dtun:

"Baba open company.. someone is about to grow your ministry stronger. Oya papa, you have a talent in your household "

lalaakindoju:

"Me that I’m not their parent, I’m tearing up. So beautiful ❤️"

crazeclown:

"I was just smiling while watching I don’t know if I can hold my excitement like you oh .. they all gat it "

