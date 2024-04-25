Aside from the autopsy, a series of lab research has been done on the sudden death of Nigerian singer Mohbad

In a recent development, the toxicology test on the deceased's internals was completed and handed over to the Nigerian police

While Nigerians wait on the authorities to make the necessary and honest announcement, they weighed in on the duration it has taken to nab the rapper's killers

The toxicology test conducted to identify the cause of death for the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been completed.

The Lagos State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, confirmed this to the coroner's court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023, stating that the autopsy into the deceased's external body had been completed, while the toxicological test concerned the interior body.

However, a state government official who knows the matter told Punch that the test results have been delivered to the DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

The official, who spoke anonymously because he was not permitted to talk about the matter, added that the test results were delivered to the police earlier this week.

"The toxicology test is ready and given to the police. We projected 10 weeks from the outset but it came in before then. It was received by the DNA and Forensic Centre last week and has been sent to the police," the source said.

The ex-marlian star died at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023, and the circumstances surrounding his death has been a serious worry to Nigerians.

On September 18, 2023, the Lagos State Police Command formed a 13-man special investigation team to look into the singer's death.

His demise prompted the arrests of his former music boss Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, controversial Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, and his close friend Primeboy, among others.

Nigerians react to Mohbad's toxicology news

abrahampetersmotors:

"It will take another one year to post result."

sheela.ruby.7:

"This thing don dey take live time Nawaoo make una do put this guy for ground make e rest peacefully haba."

happpys_world:

"How many months does a simple autopsy result takes to come out abeg?"

dmul2:

"Longest toxicology test result in history of Nigeria, let’s hear it, Oniro."

itu_iberu_policeboys:

"@guinnessworldrecords please this’s the longest toxicology test we ever seen ooooooo."

