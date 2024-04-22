Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ marriage with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko has caught the attention of fans for the umpteenth time

The movie star shared a chat she had with the father of her kids where she showered sweet words of praise on her while reacting to her photo

The leaked chat soon spread on social media and drew interesting comments from Nigerians who noted how Regina saved her man’s name among other things

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again showcased the closeness she shares with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, on social media.

The movie star, whose marriage to the older politician sparked a lot of controversy in the past, went online to gush over how he has maintained his sweetness to her in their five-year relationship.

Fans react to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's leaked chat. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, Regina shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat she had with Ned where he appreciated her beauty in the new photos she posted online.

In the chat, the mum of two had sent the photo to her man and Ned responded by commending her beauty and how it was a sight to behold. Regina was no doubt moved by her man’s words and she reacted by thanking him while adding that he had rendered her speechless with his words.

Also in the leaked chat, the young actress added a side note where she wrote:

“After 5 years and hubby still gives his sweet praises.”

See a screenshot of the chat below:

Netizens react to Regina and Ned Nwoko’s chat

The leaked conversation between Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband piqued the interest of netizens after it went viral. While some of them pointed out how the actress saved her man’s name, others reacted to their conversation.

Read some of their comments below:

_oromzy:

“She saved it with Ned. Gerald Dey find sweet name.”

Lilyomalicha:

“Man is looking younger. Welldone Regina .”

tomiherbalempire:

“5 years don go be that, at the end of the day, just do you, everyone will adjust.”

lilianlilian19:

“They are beginning to look alike.”

chizzy_hairshop:

“Awwww Love it blind .”

detriple_eseafoods:

“This gal dey call her grandpa baby, no respect ....”

Ifunanyadimobi:

“You get mind dey save your elders number with im name....you no get respect oooo......”

Emirate_58:

“Na poor guy dey always fight for sweet name..see as she save his name with ned .”

Nsima_ekpo:

“I think I would prefer if she saves his name on her phone with sweet names….But Ned ❤ is okay.”

kevinblak_comedy:

“Imagine after everything you said against her for choosing older person, your own youngiedu starts getting older faster than Ned .”

Regina Daniels and Laila mark husband's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Daniels and her senior wife were excited that their husband clocked 63 last year.

They both staged a lovely dinner for the politician on his special day.

The video of the simple family dinner with their children raised interesting questions and comments from their fans.

Source: Legit.ng