Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, recently shared a funny conversation he had with one of his daughters, Zoe

In the chat, Zoe had requested for £150 pounds, about N150,000 to go out and have a good time

Her father then told her she would have to get a job and the funny conversation amused social media fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has once again shared the funny actions of his children on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of three posted screenshots of a funny conversation he had with one of his daughters, Zoe.

In the chat, Zoe had asked for £150, about N150,000, to go out and have a good time. According to her, she wants to have fun.

Singer Timi Dakolo's daughter asks him for N150,000 to go out and have fun.

Zoe’s request no doubt surprised her father and he told her that from the look of things, she will have to get a job.

The young girl seemed drawn to the idea and asked her father to pay her for doing house chores and baking, even though she did not yet have baking supplies.

Timi Dakolo was amused and to be sure, he asked Zoe if she meant she wanted to get paid for doing chores in the house she lived in.

The singer then tried to end the conversation by saying he was tired. Zoe was however insistent and asked that they continue the chat the next day.

She wrote:

“Pls can we talk about it in the morning. I just want to enjoy myself by going out, we have been home forever.”

See the screenshots of their funny chat below:

Fans laugh hard as Timi Dakolo shares daughter’s request for £150 to go out and enjoy

The singer and his daughter’s conversation amused a number of people and they shared their reactions. Read some of them below:

m_i_n_k_y"

“Baby girl just want to enjoy herself” is that too much to ask? "

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Rich kids argument "

_asiwajuola_:

"My own age, I de cry dey sweep the compound, if not. No food"

wendy_adammaa:

"See life them dey enjoy. Imagine I tell my papa this one when I Dey small, nah cord he for wipe me "

thegeekyloco:

"Zoe has always been expressive. I love her. She dey give her papa headache on a steady"

aishatifayemi02:

"Rich kids dey even chat their papa for Whatsapp , I no know wer I from and see my own "

favinekelly:

"Abeg give hershe wants to enjoy herself."

janeotah:

"Zoe is about the soft life She really need those baking supplies "

abigeal_willz:

"£150 person one day pay‍♀️ this kids need to start working o make una feel am too for body lol"

Timi Dakolo's kids flaunt beautiful voices

If Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo was worried about the fact that none of his kids inherited his talent, the Iyawo Mi crooner can rest easy now.

The singer shared a video of his three children, who now live abroad, showing off their vocals with different songs.

Timi's son and first child, Alexander, seems to be moving on the vocal range of his father, and the singer is proud.

In the caption, the singer proudly revealed that his children all have the gift of singing, just as he has always wished secretly.

Source: Legit.ng