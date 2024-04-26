Zinoleesky has responded to Portable's call out over his Ferrari and new house which he unveiled not too long ago

Portable had advised Zinoleesky to sell his Ferrari and use the money to promote his music career so that he could blow

In a video made by Zinoleesky, he told Portable to face his business and that he cannot bring his Range Rover close to his Ferrari

Marlian signee Onyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, has finally reacted to the call out from his colleague, Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had recorded a video where he abused Zinoleesky for buying a Ferrari and cruising it around when his career wasn't doing well. He advised him to sell the car and use it to promote his music.

Responding to the call out, the singer, who just boasted of using his new music to heal the industry said that Portable should face his business. He bragged that Zazu cannot drive his Range Rover where he was driving his Ferrari.

Zinoleesaky proves haters wrong

In the short recording, he took his fans on a tour of his new mansion and also showed them his boss's mansion. According to him, his house is close to Naira Marley's house.

Zinoleesky also boasted that no artist was good enough to earn the favor of his boss and that he would be living close to his boss's house.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Zineoleesky to Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

