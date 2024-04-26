Quran Recitation: 16-Year-Old Kano Boy Gets Free Hajj Seat
- Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has honoured a 16-year-old, Ja’afar Yusuf, for reciting and memorising the Quran
- The award was presented to Yusuf on behalf of the governor by the director-general of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Danbappa
- Danbappa described the young man as a future leader and an ambassador of the state, adding that he deserved the allocation
Ja’afar Yusuf, a 16-year-old from Kano state, was allocated a free Hajj seat after memorising the complete Quran and learning its contents.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the director-general of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Danbappa, presented the award to the young man.
Quran memorisation: How Kano government rewarded 16-year-old
According to Danbappa, Yusuf's talent was extraordinary and captivating as he recited the Quran with heart and mind. Thus, he deserved the allocation.
He stated that the young Yusuf understands the Quran's words and their locations in the holy book. He had demonstrated commitment to his faith and its teachings.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Sulaiman Dederi, the board's information officer. The young man was commended for his perseverance, dedication, and mastery of the Quran. Yusuf was described as an example of the rich culture of Kano state.
Kano: Yusuf commended for memorising Quran
In a statement issued by the board’s information officer, Sulaiman Dederi, Governor Yusuf commended the young man for his dedication, perseverance, and mastery of the Qur’an, describing him as a shining example of Kano State's rich cultural and religious heritage.
The director-general stressed the importance of supporting and nurturing young talents like Yusuf. He said Yusuf represented the future leaders and ambassadors of the state.
