Just recently, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Queen wowed many by revealing that she is expecting her first child

On Friday, January 6, the reality star shared videos of moments from the private baby shower that was thrown to welcome her child in advance

The highlight of the moment was when Queen popped the balloon filled with pink flowers which signifies that she is having a baby girl

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Queen Mercy Atang is going to be a mother soon, and she had a baby shower and gender reveal.

The reality star shared videos and photos from the private shower. The venue was well decorated with colourful and structured balloons as well as a cake.

BBN's Queen throws private shower for her baby Photo credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

The gender reveal balloon was a black one with both pink and blue inscriptions suggesting it was obviously either a boy or a girl.

On popping the balloon to reveal pink petals, Queen jumped and shouted for joy, as she would be having a girl soon.

The reality star who rocked two outfits for her special day, with the white dress elaborately and elegantly designed, disabled comments on her page.

"PRIVATE BABY SHOWERA private baby shower with the team and family. Sharing my happiness with the ones that love me genuinely❤️"

See posts below:

In another post, she said the year was starting on a joyful note for her.

"Starting the year with so much joy in my heart as I look forward to receive God's gift for me. Sending out love to you and your family. May we all have a blessed and blissful year #positivevibesonly #lovelivesinmyheart❤️"

