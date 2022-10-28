Davido's first child, Imade, loves to throw themed parties, and to celebrate Halloween, she threw a movie night

In videos and photos sighted on her Instagram page, Imade was seen with her bestie Jam Jam and her other 'oyinbo' friends

Imade and her friends rocked scary costumes, and the movie area was decorated with cobwebs, skulls and other Halloween props

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido's Imade had a fun Halloween movie night with her bestie, Tiwa Savage's son Jam Jam and her other friends.

In the post shared on her page, Imade gave a glimpse of what the fun night looked like.

Imade and her friends make scary faces Photo credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The house was decorated according to the theme, fake skulls, cobwebs, huge scary spiders, bats and balloons.

Imade and her crew wore skeleton-designed outfits and posed for photos with their scary looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The night ended with a movie on a huge screen, with popcorn and drinks.

"Imade’s Halloween movie night was Epic! "

See the post below:

Reactions to Imade's post

kiki__famous:

"Awwwwwn rich kids "

_slimella20:

"Imade and jamjam’s friendship sha"

pretty_goddesss01:

"Imade and jamil outfit "

olaronke_joy:

"This is beautiful holiday"

omoegharevba:

"If you nor get money nor born pikin oh."

eazy.billz:

"See childhood memories,God Abeg na beg i Dey."

tashaddona:

"Ma little princess ❤️❤️"

ola_wadjiou_official:

"Her daddy's princess."

braids_by_kingtiana:

"Awww Imade baby."

kenuwagboe1962:

"Daughter of my king maker ❤️"

ayinkejt:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Imade go!! go up girlsky is your limit baby girlove you, mummy's pridekeep making your mum proud of you."

Imade absent from Ifeanyi's 3rd birthday party

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland, gathered friends, family members and colleagues on Sunday, October 24, to celebrate their son.

The event went down at the expansive residence of Davido’s billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and several videos from the event made it online.

The mother and father of the celebrant were both spotted in cool outfits as they supervised activities to make sure things went the way they had planned.

From indications, Ifeanyi's elder sister, Imade, and other siblings were not present at his birthday party.

Source: Legit.ng