Nigeria's data science sector is growing rapidly, with the National Universities Commission (NUC) approving new programmes at federal and private institutions every year. This article lists the top 15 universities that offer data science in Nigeria, covering JAMB subject combinations, O'Level requirements, direct entry routes, and programme duration.

Nile University of Nigeria graduates. Photo: @nileuni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Data Science is typically a four-year programme for UTME candidates and a three-year programme for Direct Entry candidates.

for UTME candidates and a three-year programme for Direct Entry candidates. The JAMB subject combination for data science is Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and one other science subject such as Chemistry, Biology, or Economics.

such as Chemistry, Biology, or Economics. Candidates must have five O'Level credit passes in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings. Federal University Dutse received NUC approval for both B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and B.Sc. Data Science as newly accredited programmes.

for both B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and B.Sc. Data Science as newly accredited programmes. Lagos State University (LASU) received NUC approval in November 2025 to run four new full-time undergraduate computing programmes, including Data Science.

Universities that offer data science in Nigeria

Nigeria's universities — federal, state, and private — are increasingly offering data science programmes to meet growing demand for tech talent. Below are 15 top institutions where you can study the course.

1. Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria (NUN) is a private, multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja. The B.Sc. Data Science programme runs for four years and costs ₦3,200,000 per session; the curriculum blends mathematics, computer science, and domain-specific knowledge, covering machine learning, data mining, big data analytics, and data visualisation.

2. American University of Nigeria (AUN)

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is a private university in Yola, Adamawa State, founded in 2003, and is Africa's first "Development University". AUN offers a B.Sc. in Data Science & Analytics through its School of Arts and Sciences, making it one of the earliest institutions to adopt the programme.

3. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka requires all candidates applying for admission to possess five O-Level credit passes, including a credit pass in English Language and a Science subject, in not more than two sittings. UNN offers a Computer and Data Science programme; candidates must make UNN their first choice during JAMB registration, as the university does not accept second-choice candidates.

4. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

The University of Port Harcourt is a public research university located in Aluu and Choba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The university's Faculty of Computing offers a B.Sc. Data Science programme. The curriculum focuses on Computational and Statistical Thinking, Mathematical Foundations, Model Building and Assessment, Data Curation, and Information Management.

5. University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

The University of Uyo houses a dedicated Department of Data Science within its Faculty of Computing. Direct-entry candidates need a minimum credit at the National Diploma or NCE level, plus five SSC credit passes in relevant Science subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and Physics.

6. Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN)

MAAUN runs a four-year, on-site B.Sc. Data Science programme with intakes from June; it offers a comprehensive dive into data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, integrating mathematics, statistics, and computer science.

7. Salem University, Lokoja

Salem University's B.Sc. Data Science programme runs over four academic years, introducing students to computational thinking, mathematical modelling, statistical inference, and advanced programming, while integrating cross-disciplinary learning through real-world projects.

8. Skyline University Nigeria

Skyline University Nigeria's data science programme blends data science, machine learning, statistics, and mathematics, preparing students for professional and managerial roles in sectors that require quantitative skills. The programme runs for four years.

9. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

UNIZIK, a federal university in Awka, Anambra State, offers a B.Sc. Data Science programme accredited by the NUC. Students must meet the standard O-Level requirements of five credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and Physics, in line with NUC minimum academic standards.

10. Pan-Atlantic University (PAU)

Pan-Atlantic University's B.Sc. Data Science programme is designed to equip students with foundations in Mathematics, Statistics, Computing Sciences, and UI/UX design; O-Level requirements include credit passes in five SSC subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any other relevant Science subjects, in not more than two sittings.

11. Lagos State University (LASU)

Lagos State University received NUC approval to start four new full-time undergraduate computing programmes, including Data Science, from the 2025/2026 academic session. LASU is a state-funded university in Lagos, making the programme accessible to residents of South-West Nigeria.

12. Federal University Dutse (FUD)

The NUC officially approved 30 new academic programmes for Federal University Dutse, including Data Science, in a letter dated 11 September 2026. The new programmes will officially kick off from the 2026/2027 academic session in full-time mode.

13. Miva Open University

Miva Open University offers a B.Sc. Data Science programme delivered through blended learning over eight semesters. Admission requires at least five O-Level credits in no more than two sittings. The blended format suits working professionals or candidates outside major cities.

14. Summit University, Offa

Summit University, Offa offers a Bachelor's Degree in Data Science through three admission modes—UTME, Direct Entry, and Inter-University Transfer; UTME candidates must pass English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. The programme lasts a minimum of four years for UTME candidates, or a minimum of three years for DE candidates entering at 200 Level.

15. Arthur Jarvis University, Calabar

Arthur Jarvis University is a private NUC-accredited institution founded in 2016 in Calabar, Cross River State; it offers Data Science alongside Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, and Software Engineering.

Admission requirements for data science in Nigeria

JAMB subject combination

To be eligible for admission into a Data Science programme, you must select the following JAMB UTME subjects: English Language (compulsory for all candidates), Mathematics, Physics, and one subject from Chemistry, Biology, Economics, or Geography.

O'Level requirements

Candidates must present at least five credit passes in SSCE, WAEC, NECO, or equivalent qualifications. Required subjects include English Language, Mathematics, and at least three subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, or Geography. Most institutions accept results from two sittings.

Direct entry requirements

Accepted direct entry qualifications include two or more A-Level passes in relevant science subjects (typically Mathematics and Physics); an OND/NID with at least Upper Credit in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, or Mathematics; NCE with merit passes in Mathematics and another science or social science; or an HND with at least Upper Credit or Lower Credit in Computer Science, Data Science, or Computer Engineering.

University cut-off marks

Most institutions set their cut-off marks individually. The general JAMB minimum is 140, though competitive data science programmes at many universities expect scores of 180–200 or higher. Always confirm the current cut-off with your chosen institution before the UTME result is released.

Fee structure overview

University Type Annual/Session Fee (₦) Nile University of Nigeria Private 3,200,000/session Skyline University Nigeria Private ₦4,648,500/session Salem University Private Confirm on official site MAAUN Private Available on request Summit University Private Confirm on official site LASU State Confirm on official site FUD Federal Confirm on official site UNN Federal Confirm on official site UNIPORT Federal Confirm on official site Pan-Atlantic University Private Confirm on official site

Fees change per session. Always verify on the institution's official admissions page before applying.

Additional costs (not included in tuition) typically cover:

JAMB UTME and Direct Entry form fees

Post-UTME screening fees

Acceptance and matriculation fees

Hostel/accommodation (where applicable)

Student Union and faculty levies

SIWES (industrial training) fees

FAQs

What is the JAMB subject combination for data science?

The JAMB subject combination for data science is English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and one subject chosen from Chemistry, Biology, Economics, or Geography. English Language is compulsory for all UTME candidates regardless of course.

How many years does it take to study data science in Nigeria?

The data science programme lasts at least four years for UTME candidates. Direct Entry candidates enter at 200 Level and can complete the degree in three years. Some institutions extend the maximum duration to six years to accommodate resits or deferrals.

Are there federal universities that offer data science in Nigeria?

Yes. The NUC approved 30 new academic programmes for Federal University Dutse, including Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Other federal institutions, including the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the University of Port Harcourt, also offer NUC-accredited data science-related programmes.

What is the difference between data science and data analytics?

Data science is a broader field that includes building predictive models, machine learning, and algorithm development. Data analytics focuses on interpreting existing data sets to extract actionable business insights. Data Science and Analytics is a course that teaches you how to make sense of large amounts of information to help individuals and organisations make better decisions. Most Nigerian university programmes combine both disciplines.

Can I study data science through direct entry in Nigeria?

Yes. National Diploma or National Innovation Diploma holders with at least Upper Credit in relevant programmes like Computer Science, Data Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics, or Mathematics qualify for Direct Entry admission. Candidates must also meet the O-Level credit requirements of their chosen university.

We also highlighted facts about NUC recruitment, including eligibility requirements, available positions, application steps and salary expectations.

The application is free, but the Commission has not announced a new recruitment round for 2026. Applicants should rely on the official portal for updates and avoid third-party sites claiming to offer access to vacancies.

Source: Legit.ng