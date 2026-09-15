Can You Get University Admission Without Writing UTME? Yes, and Here's How

University admission without UTME is genuinely possible in Nigeria through several legal, NUC-recognised pathways. Find out more about every route available, from fully online open universities to Direct Entry and nursing schools, so you can choose the option that fits your situation.

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Key takeaways

Open universities such as Miva Open University and NOUN admit undergraduates with O'Level results alone; no UTME sitting is required.

and NOUN admit undergraduates with O'Level results alone; no UTME sitting is required. Direct Entry (DE) lets candidates with ND, HND, NCE, IJMB, or JUPEB certificates enter 200 level without writing UTME, though a JAMB DE form is still required.

(DE) lets candidates with ND, HND, NCE, IJMB, or JUPEB certificates enter 200 level without writing UTME, though a JAMB DE form is still required. Nursing schools attached to teaching hospitals and state colleges, including those in Lagos, conduct their own internal entrance exams instead of UTME.

Open universities require JAMB regularisation after admission; this is not the same as sitting for UTME.

after admission; this is not the same as sitting for UTME. All pathways require a minimum of five O'Level credit passes, including English and Mathematics.

About JAMB and why some students seek alternatives

JAMB was created to standardise university admission in Nigeria, but each year over a million candidates register, while available slots in universities are far fewer than demand. This mismatch means even students who perform well often miss out on admission.

There are several alternative ways of gaining admission into Nigerian universities without JAMB. The main routes are open universities, Direct Entry, and accredited nursing schools.

Route 1: Open universities (no UTME required)

Open and Distance Learning (ODL) universities are the clearest path to a degree without writing UTME. Three NUC-licensed institutions currently admit students this way.

Miva Open University

Established in 2023 by the uLesson Group, Miva Open University is Nigeria's first fully online university, licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

There is no need for JAMB's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission to undergraduate programmes at Miva Open University.

Undergraduate entry requirements

The O'Level result must include at least five credits in relevant subjects, obtained in no more than two sittings. JAMB results are not mandatory at the application stage.

Applicants with HND, IJMB, or JUPEB certificates can gain admission into the 200 level and complete a bachelor's degree.

Important post-admission note: Upon admission, results provided will be thoroughly verified for authenticity, including JAMB regularisation.

Miva admits students three times a year. Applications for the May 2026 cohort opened in February 2026, with classes starting in May 2026.

Miva University students are excluded from participating in the NYSC programme. Prospective students should factor this into their decision before applying via the Miva admissions portal.

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

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The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federal university that offers distance learning programmes. It was established in 1983 to provide access to higher education for Nigerians who cannot attend traditional universities.

You do not require JAMB exams to secure admission. NOUN operates over 100 study centres across Nigeria.

Entry requirements

Admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic year include at least five O'Level credit passes (SSCE/NECO/GCE or equivalent), including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings, plus subject credits relevant to your chosen programme.

Fees (per semester)

New undergraduates pay a total compulsory fee of ₦55,500, while returning undergraduates pay ₦18,000. Course registration costs ₦2,000–₦3,000 per course, plus a ₦1,500 examination fee per course.

Apply directly through the NOUN admissions portal.

Iconic Open University

Applications are open for the September 2026 academic session at Iconic Open University, Nigeria's leading private open and distance learning institution. Prospective students can apply for a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes approved by the NUC.

Admission into Iconic Open University for a bachelor's degree does not require a JAMB result. However, students will be required upon admission to register with JAMB in order to acquire a registration number to be used for NYSC mobilisation after graduation.

Entry requirements for 100 Level

Candidates must obtain five (5) credits at SSCE (or equivalent) in relevant subjects at not more than two sittings, including credit passes in English and Mathematics.

HND, ND, and NCE holders can gain direct entry into 200 or 300-level programmes with five SSCE credits only.

Visit the Iconic admissions page to apply.

Route 2: Direct Entry (DE): Skip UTME, not JAMB entirely

JAMB Direct Entry is an admission pathway for candidates who already have qualifications such as OND, HND, NCE, IJMB, JUPEB, A-Level certificates, or a university degree and wish to gain admission into a Nigerian university without writing UTME.

Instead of starting from the 100 level, successful candidates are usually admitted into the 200 level, depending on the institution and course requirements.

Key distinction: JUPEB can allow a candidate to avoid writing JAMB UTME, but the candidate still uses the JAMB Direct Entry admission process to process the university admission.

2026 DE registration details

Detail Information Registration fee ₦5,700 Accepted qualifications OND, HND, NCE, IJMB, JUPEB, A-Level, first degree Entry level 200 level (or 300 level for HND holders, subject to institution) Registration venue JAMB State and Zonal offices nationwide

How to apply for Direct Entry

Create a JAMB profile using your National Identification Number (NIN). Purchase a Direct Entry e-PIN from approved JAMB vendors or designated outlets. Upload supporting documents, O'Level results, your advanced qualification certificate, and any other required credential. Complete registration in person at a JAMB State or Zonal office. Select your institution and course choices on the JAMB portal. Await your admission offer and accept it via CAPS (Central Admissions Processing System).

Route 3: Schools of nursing without JAMB

Nursing training in Nigeria is regulated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), and a large number of accredited nursing schools admit students through their own entrance examinations rather than through JAMB's UTME.

Instead, schools conduct their own entrance examinations, usually covering English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and sometimes Physics or General Knowledge.

Lagos nursing schools without JAMB

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These schools include the School of Nursing at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, and Lagos State College of Nursing, Igando.

The Post-Basic Nursing programme takes 12 months, leading to qualifications such as Registered Nurse (RN), Registered Midwife (RM), or Registered Public Health Nurse.

Entry requirements (general)

Five O'Level credits in English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — in not more than two sittings

Pass the school's internal computer-based entrance exam

A panel interviews successful candidates who meet entry requirements to make the final selection.

LUTH School of Nursing application steps

Go to the LUTH admission portal and create an account. Pay the ₦10,000 application fee using the Remita payment system. Complete and submit the application form online. Sit the internal entrance exam at the school. Attend the interview if shortlisted.

The nursing school admits students once a year, with intake happening in October.

Summary comparison table

Institution Type UTME required Minimum O'Level credits Entry level Miva Open University Online university No 5 (incl. English & Maths) 100-level NOUN Distance learning No 5 (incl. English & Maths) 100-level Iconic Open University ODL (private) No 5 (incl. English & Maths) 100/200 level Direct Entry (any university) JAMB pathway No (DE form required) 5 + advanced qualification 200 level Nursing schools (e.g. LUTH) Diploma/Post-Basic No (internal exam) 5 science credits Diploma level

FAQs

Which university can I gain admission into without JAMB?

Several reputable Nigerian universities now offer accredited degree programmes with no JAMB requirement. The most established options are Miva Open University, NOUN, and Iconic Open University, all NUC-licensed. Direct Entry through JAMB also allows candidates with ND, HND, NCE, IJMB, or JUPEB to skip UTME entirely and enter at 200 level in most conventional universities.

Is admission without JAMB legal and will my degree be recognised?

Yes. Miva Open University is a degree-awarding open university, recognised and licensed by the National Universities Commission. Its programmes adhere to rigorous standards of academic excellence and quality. NOUN is a federal university, and Iconic Open University holds NUC approval. Degrees from all three are legitimate, though NYSC eligibility varies, confirm this with each institution before enrolling.

Do I need JAMB for nursing school in Lagos?

Lagos State College of Nursing, Midwifery, and Public Health does not require you to sit for the UTME exam before applying for admission. The institution conducts an internal examination, which takes place two weeks after the closing of the admission form. Most standalone nursing schools in Lagos follow this model, though university-based nursing degree programmes (e.g., at LUTH's degree stream) typically require JAMB.

What is JAMB regularisation, and is it the same as writing UTME?

No, they are different. JAMB regularisation is a post-admission administrative process where a student obtains a JAMB registration number to formalise their records. A candidate is not required to sit for UTME to enter NOUN. Although recent updates state that applicants may need to register with JAMB to formalise their admission and comply with national education requirements, they do not need to take the JAMB exam itself.

Can I use Direct Entry to study any course without UTME?

Direct Entry is an established admission pathway, and many Nigerian universities accept candidates through it. However, acceptance is not uniform across all courses. The JAMB Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System provides course-specific requirements and shows that universities may accept different combinations of A-Level, IJMB, JUPEB, ND, NCE, and HND qualifications depending on the programme. Always check your intended university's specific DE requirements before applying.

We also highlighted facts about the best universities to study accounting in Nigeria, including their ICAN accreditation, JAMB cut-off marks, fees, and admission requirements. The guide compares leading federal, state, and private institutions to help prospective students make informed choices.

A university’s accreditation status can determine how many ICAN papers a graduate must sit after completing a degree. With qualified accountants earning up to ₦1.5 million monthly in some sectors, the right institution can provide an important start to a professional career.

Source: Legit.ng