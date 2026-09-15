Computer science graduates in Nigeria earn an average of ₦202,000 per month in local roles, but remote positions paying in dollars can multiply that figure several times over. So, what are the local salary ranges by role and experience, the best universities, course duration, tuition costs, and why the gap between local and global pay?

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Key takeaways

The average salary for a computer scientist in Nigeria is ₦202,000 per month , with variations depending on experience and specialisation.

, with variations depending on experience and specialisation. Many Nigerian data scientists now earn in dollars or euros through remote positions, with effective monthly earnings of ₦800,000 to ₦3,000,000 or more.

or more. Computer science is a four-year course in conventional universities and a five-year course in universities of technology.

Cloud architects , one of the highest-paying CS roles , typically earn between ₦15 million and ₦25 million annually.

, one of the , typically earn between ₦15 million and ₦25 million annually. Strong universities for computer science include OAU, Covenant University, UNILAG, UI, FUTA, and UNN.

Is computer science a good course to study in Nigeria?

Yes, clearly so. Computer science is a flourishing career in Nigeria, and the demand for computer scientists is significantly higher than the supply of fully qualified and competent professionals.

Nigeria's ICT sector grew 10.98% year-on-year in Q1 2026 up from 7.40% growth in Q1 2025, continuing to outpace the overall economy's 3.89% GDP growth for the quarter. That upward trend matters for anyone choosing a course

Because almost every industry now relies on technology, professionals who can manage databases, design websites, and develop software are in high demand. A computer science degree helps launch a career that is both personally and financially rewarding.

What is the computer science salary in Nigeria?

Entry-level positions typically earn between ₦1,800,000 and ₦3,000,000 yearly, while mid-level experts can make between ₦4,000,000 and ₦6,000,000.

A computer scientist working in Nigeria will typically earn around ₦6,371,500 per year, ranging from a lowest average of about ₦3,444,200 to a highest average of ₦9,610,800.

The table below summarises salary bands by experience level:

Experience level Estimated annual salary (₦) Entry-level (0–2 years) ₦1,800,000 – ₦3,000,000 Mid-level (2–5 years) ₦4,000,000 – ₦6,000,000 Senior (5+ years) ₦6,371,500 – ₦9,610,800

Entry-level positions may start around ₦40,000 monthly, while salaries are higher in major cities like Lagos and Abuja than in smaller towns.

What are the highest-paid computer science jobs in Nigeria?

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Salaries in Nigeria's top tech roles range from ₦7 million to ₦20 million annually, especially in fintech, AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Here are the highest-paying tech roles available to CS graduates:

Cloud architect: Cloud architects typically earn between ₦15 million and ₦25 million annually, with job growth driven by companies' increasing reliance on cloud solutions. AI and machine learning engineer: An AI engineer in Nigeria earns between ₦8 million and ₦14 million per year. Data scientist: Data science average salaries have reached ₦8 million annually for skilled professionals. Software engineer: In Nigeria, software engineers earn a yearly average salary of ₦4,872,672. Cybersecurity engineer: Cybersecurity engineers assist companies in securing networks and earn a yearly average salary of ₦2,400,000.

Why do graduates chase remote jobs over local ones?

The salary gap is the short answer. Remote roles for Nigerian engineers pay $100,000 or more a year, a figure that dwarfs even the best local packages.

Platforms match Nigerian data scientists with global companies paying international rates, typically $2,000 to $5,000 monthly, with naira-equivalent earnings significantly above local market rates.

Nigeria's technology sector is experiencing growing concern over the migration of skilled workers, a trend commonly referred to as brain drain. The movement of software engineers, data scientists, and IT professionals has accelerated in recent years, driven by the search for better career opportunities abroad.

While remote work is creating new opportunities, it is also intensifying the battle for talent, forcing local technology firms to rethink their recruitment and retention strategies amid rising salary expectations.

The rise of remote work has also offered alternatives, allowing Nigerian tech workers to serve international clients without relocating permanently.

What are 5 jobs you can get with a computer science degree?

Graduates are prepared for careers as software developers, data analysts, cybersecurity specialists, AI engineers, systems analysts, web developers, and IT consultants across various industries, including tech, finance, healthcare, and education.

The five most commonly pursued paths are:

Software developer: Builds and maintains applications for businesses and consumers. Data scientist: Analyses data to guide business decisions, especially in fintech. Cybersecurity specialist: Protects organisational networks and systems from threats. AI/machine learning engineer: Designs intelligent systems and automation tools. Systems analyst: Evaluates and improves IT infrastructure for organisations.

AI hiring in Nigeria is concentrated in fintech, banking, telecoms, and global remote work, with companies like Flutterwave, Interswitch, GTBank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank actively recruiting machine learning engineers and data scientists.

Which university in Nigeria is considered the best for Computer Science?

There is no single definitive answer; rankings depend on the methodology used. Various ranking platforms, including SCImago and EduRank, show that several institutions consistently lead.

The University of Ibadan (UI) is placed at the top for research output. With a strong research culture in AI, machine learning, and software engineering, plus a manageable acceptance rate.

Covenant University in Ota is one of the leaders in Nigeria in AI research output. Its undergraduate computer science degree meets the ACM/IEEE CC 2024 Curriculum Guidelines, covering AI, cybersecurity, software engineering, and data science.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has long been regarded as one of Nigeria's strongest universities for computer science.

As one of Nigeria's premier institutions, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) offers a robust computer science programme.

Other frequently cited institutions include the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the University of Port Harcourt, and the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Nigerian tech employers often care more about your skills, portfolio, and internships than whether your university is ranked number one worldwide.

How many years is computer science in Nigeria?

A B.Sc. computer science degree is a four-year programme, with entry at the 100 level for students coming directly from secondary school.

Direct entry students, who already hold an NCE, National Diploma (at least Upper Credit), or HND (at least Lower Credit) in computer science from a recognised polytechnic, may complete the degree in three years.

Full-time students may earn a master's degree in computer science in roughly two years, whether through a regular programme, online courses, or a combination of both.

How much does it cost to study computer science in Nigeria?

Costs vary enormously between federal and private institutions. Federal universities remain the most affordable, with tuition at schools like the University of Abuja ranging between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500 per session for new students.

The University of Ibadan revised its fees upward in 2023/2024; students now pay between ₦110,000 and ₦150,000 depending on the course.

At Lagos State University (LASU), tuition fees for computer science are approximately ₦80,000 to ₦150,000, depending on admission status and faculty.

Private universities cost considerably more. At institutions such as the African University of Science and Technology, undergraduate tuition is approximately ₦1,500,000 per session for programmes including computer science.

Institution type Annual tuition range (₦) Federal universities ₦101,500 – ₦227,500 State universities (e.g. LASU) ₦80,000 – ₦150,000 Private universities ₦1,000,000 – ₦6,500,000+

What is the best computer course to study in Nigeria?

In terms of salary, demand, and growth, cloud architecture, AI engineering, and cybersecurity rank among the top career paths in Nigeria.

Courses in cloud computing (AWS, Azure), AI and machine learning, data science, and cybersecurity are your best bet for landing a high-paying role.

AI and cybersecurity are especially in demand within Nigeria's growing tech ecosystem. For those who cannot afford a full degree programme, bootcamp graduates are landing jobs within six months, and professionals who keep learning are seeing their salaries jump by 30%.

Where can you work if you study computer science in Nigeria?

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CS graduates work across many sectors. Key employers include:

Fintech companies : Flutterwave, Paystack, and Interswitch

: Flutterwave, Paystack, and Interswitch Banks : GTBank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank

: GTBank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank Telecoms : MTN Nigeria, Airtel, and Glo

: MTN Nigeria, Airtel, and Glo Government agencies : NCC, NITDA, and JAMB

: NCC, NITDA, and JAMB Remote-first global firms: Through platforms like Toptal, Turing, and Andela

Nigeria's tech sector, fuelled by a $2 billion fibre infrastructure investment and plans to train three million tech professionals by 2027, is creating high-paying positions across fintech, AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

FAQs

Is computer science in high demand in Nigeria? Yes. The demand for computer scientists in Nigeria is significantly higher than the supply of fully qualified and competent professionals. The demand for AI experts, cybersecurity specialists, and IT project managers is growing by 25% annually. What qualifications do I need to study computer science in Nigeria? Applicants are expected to take English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and one other science subject in the annual UTME examination. They are also expected to have five credit passes in WAEC/NECO, including Mathematics, English Language, Economics, one science subject, and any other subject. Can I earn in dollars studying computer science in Nigeria? Yes. Senior remote data scientists and engineers on global platforms earn $3,000 to $7,000 monthly. Building a strong portfolio is the primary route to qualifying for these roles. What skills increase a computer science salary in Nigeria? Skills like programming languages, data analysis, and software development can lead to higher earnings. Python, JavaScript, AWS, and Azure are particularly in demand, with companies competing for qualified talent. Does the government support tech training in Nigeria? Yes. The government's 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme aims to train three million tech professionals by 2027. Nigeria's National AI Strategy, published in 2024, sets a target of 95% digital literacy by 2030.

Final word

Computer science remains one of the most rewarding courses a Nigerian student can pursue. Local salaries are competitive by national standards, but the real prize lies in remote and international roles. A strong degree from a reputable institution, paired with in-demand skills in AI, cloud computing, or cybersecurity, puts graduates in a position to access both markets.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng