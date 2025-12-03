Lead City University admission requirements for all courses and how to apply

Lead City University admission requirements include having at least five O-Level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings, along with a minimum UTME score of 150. Applications are done online through the university’s admission portal.

Lead City University medicine students (L). Lead City University logo (R).

Lead City University's general admission requirement is five O-Level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained at no more than two sittings.

For professional courses such as Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Law , the O-Level credits must be obtained in one sitting.

, the O-Level credits must be obtained in one sitting. Eligible Direct Entry qualifications include University Diploma, NCE, IJMB, OND, GCE A-Level, or equivalent professional certificates.

or equivalent professional certificates. A minimum JAMB score of 150 is required for all courses in the 2025/2026 session.

Lead City University admission requirements

Lead City University offers admission for various programmes, each with specific requirements for different entry modes such as UTME and Direct Entry. Here are the admission requirements:

Lead City University senate building.

UTME (100 level)

To gain admission to Lead City University through the UTME process, candidates must meet both the general O'Level requirements and specific JAMB criteria. Specific admission requirements include:

A minimum score of 150 in the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is required for all courses.

Candidates must possess five (5) credit passes in relevant O'Level subjects (SSCE/GCE/WAEC/NECO/NABTEB or equivalent), including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

For professional courses such as Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy, the five credit passes must be obtained in one sitting only.

JAMB slip showing the desired course of study.

Candidates are required to select Lead City University as their first choice institution with JAMB. Those who did not can process a change of institution via the JAMB website.

The candidate must be at least 16 years old.

Documents required include a decent passport photograph on a white background, a birth certificate and a NIN slip.

Direct Entry (DE)

Candidates with additional qualifications can be admitted into the 200 level. These qualifications include:

Applicants must have additional qualifications such as GCE A’ Levels, IJMB, JUPEB, NCE, OND, University Diploma, or equivalent professional qualifications.

For professional courses, applicants must have at least three ‘A’ Level passes (A, B, or C grades) in relevant subjects.

For transfer students from other universities, a JAMB admission letter and an official transcript with a minimum CGPA (3.5 for professional courses, 1.8 for others) are needed.

Lead City University students in a blue uniform.

Postgraduate

Here are the admission requirements for postgraduate programmes at Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD): Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from LCU or any university recognised by LCU’s Senate. Candidates with a Higher National Diploma (HND) or equivalent professional qualification (e.g. ACA, ACIB, ACCA, ACTI, etc.) are also eligible.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from LCU or any university recognised by LCU’s Senate. Candidates with a Higher National Diploma (HND) or equivalent professional qualification (e.g. ACA, ACIB, ACCA, ACTI, etc.) are also eligible. Master’s Degree (M.Sc, M.A, MBA): Applicants must have a first degree (bachelor’s) from a recognised university, with at least a Second Class (Lower Division).

Applicants must have a first degree (bachelor’s) from a recognised university, with at least a Second Class (Lower Division). M.Phil: Applicants must already hold a Master’s degree (M.Sc. or M.A) from LCU or another university recognised by LCU’s Senate. Conversion to a PhD is possible after the first year with a CGPA of 4.0 or 60%.

Applicants must already hold a Master’s degree (M.Sc. or M.A) from LCU or another university recognised by LCU’s Senate. Conversion to a PhD is possible after the first year with a CGPA of 4.0 or 60%. PhD: Applicants must have obtained an M.Phil from Lead City University or any other recognised institution, with a minimum CGPA of 4.00 or 60%.

Lead City University application procedure

Applications can be submitted online via the Lead City University admission portal. Here is how to apply to Lead City University:

Lead City University admission application portal page.

Go to the Lead City University admissions portal and click "Apply Here" to create an account. Verify your email address to activate your account. Log in and complete the application form by providing your personal details, educational background and any additional required information. Upload scanned copies of required documents, such as UTME results, O'Level results, transcripts, birth certificate, NIN slip and passport photograph. Review your application for accuracy and completeness. Pay the non-refundable processing fee of N10,300 for undergraduate and ₦25,000 for postgraduate, using the online payment link. Submit your application and wait for processing. If successful, LCU will contact you via the email you registered with. Successful applicants will then be required to pay an acceptance fee to secure their spot.

What are the courses offered at Lead City University?

Lead City University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Below is an overview of the course available:

Undergraduate programmes

Lead City University offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across sciences, arts, social sciences, business, law, and health-related fields. They include:

Lead City University's faculty of Management and Social Sciences students.

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences is one of the four faculties which make up the Lead City University in Ibadan, Nigeria. It offers programmes such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biological Sciences, and Microbiology.

Chemistry

Physics

Physics with Electronics

Biology

Microbiology

Science Laboratory Technology

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Computer Science with Economics

Computer Science with Electronics

Computer and Information Science

Information Technology

Information Systems

Forensic Science

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Faculty of Engineering (B.Eng)

Lead City University engineering students.

The Faculty of Engineering at LCU offers B.Eng programmes such as Civil Engineering and Electrical & Electronics Engineering, preparing students with both practical and theoretical skills for engineering careers.

Wood Products Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Telecommunications Engineering

Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers programmes that provide students with comprehensive legal education and training for careers in law and related fields. They include:

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Law & Diplomacy (BLD)

Lead City University students in the faculty of Law.

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (B.Sc)

This faculty offers B.Sc. programmes, such as Accounting and Business Administration, for careers in business and management.

Accounting

Business Administration

Economics and Development Studies

Criminology and Security Studies

Politics and International Relations

Banking and Finance

Entrepreneurship

Industrial Relations and Human Resources

Marketing

Psychology

Sociology

Public Administration

Information Science and Media Studies

Social Work

Tourism and Hospitality Management

Library and Information Science (B.LS)

Faculty of Communication and Information Science

The Faculty of Communication and Information Science offers programmes that prepare students for careers in media, communication, and information management. Below are the available programmes under this faculty:

Lead City University students in the faculty of Communication and Information Science.

Mass Communication and Media Tech.

Public Relations

Journalism

Advertising

Media Studies

Printing and Publishing

Library, Archival and Information Studies

Office and Information Management

Health Information Management

Faculty of Environmental Design and Mgt (Built Environment)

Programmes under this faculty, such as Architecture and Geographic Information Systems, equip students for careers in urban planning and the built environment.

Architecture

Urban and Regional Planning

Building

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Faculty of Arts and Education

Lead City University students in graduation gowns.

The Faculty of Arts and Education at Lead City University offers programmes in English and Literary Studies, and Science Education.

English and Literary Studies (B.A)

Performing Arts and Film Studies (B.A)

Religious Studies (B.A)

Biology; Chemistry; Physics (B.Sc Ed)

Computer Science (B.Sc Ed)

Mathematics (B.Sc Ed)

Physical and Health Education (B.Sc Ed)

English Language (B.Ed)

Educational Management (B.Ed)

Social Studies (B.Ed)

Business Studies (B.Ed)

College of Medical Sciences

The College of Medical Sciences offers programmes such as Medicine and Nursing Science, training students for professional careers in healthcare and medical research.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Lead City University health care assistant students.

Human Anatomy

Physiology

Biochemistry

Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Psychology (Sport, Health and Exercise)

Physiotherapy

Pharmacology

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Nursing

Medical Radiography (Medical Imaging) and Radiation Science

Dentistry

Medicine

Pharmacy

Faculty of Public Health

Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Community Health

Health Promotion and Education

Health Information Management

Preventive Medicine and Primary Care

Health Policy and Management

Environmental Health Sciences

Lead City University students in a classroom.

Postgraduate programmes

Below are the main postgraduate programmes at LCU:

Computer Science

Biological Sciences

Chemical Sciences

Office and Information Management

English and Literary Studies

Law

Law and Diplomacy (MLD)

Library and Information Science

Politics and International Relations

Mass Communication and Media Technology

Sociology and Psychology

Economics/Development Studies

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Accounting

Finance

Multidisciplinary Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Educational Management

Science Education

Kinesiology, Sports Science and Health Education

Guidance and Counselling

Library and Information Science

Performing Arts and Film Studies

Social Studies Education

Business Education

Measurement and Evaluation

Environmental Design and Management

Public Health

Community Health

Health Information Management

Degrees Combined with Professional Qualifications

Lead City University graduates celebrating.

Where is Lead City University located?

The Nigerian private university is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

What is the cut-off mark for all courses at Lead City University?

The general cut-off mark for Lead City University for the 2025/2026 academic session is 150 for most courses.

Is a phone allowed in Lead City University?

Phones are allowed in Lead City University, as there are no specific rules stated against bringing a phone onto campus or into the university premises.

Meeting the specific Lead City University admission requirements is the first step toward securing a place at the university. To apply, candidates should ensure they have the required O-Level credits, meet the UTME score criteria, and submit all necessary documents through the university’s official application portal.

