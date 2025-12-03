Lead City University admission requirements for all courses and how to apply
Lead City University admission requirements include having at least five O-Level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings, along with a minimum UTME score of 150. Applications are done online through the university’s admission portal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Lead City University admission requirements
- Lead City University application procedure
- What are the courses offered at Lead City University?
- Undergraduate programmes
- College of Medical Sciences
- Postgraduate programmes
- Where is Lead City University located?
- What is the cut-off mark for all courses at Lead City University?
- Is a phone allowed in Lead City University?
Key takeaways
- Lead City University's general admission requirement is five O-Level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained at no more than two sittings.
- For professional courses such as Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Law, the O-Level credits must be obtained in one sitting.
- Eligible Direct Entry qualifications include University Diploma, NCE, IJMB, OND, GCE A-Level, or equivalent professional certificates.
- A minimum JAMB score of 150 is required for all courses in the 2025/2026 session.
Lead City University admission requirements
Lead City University offers admission for various programmes, each with specific requirements for different entry modes such as UTME and Direct Entry. Here are the admission requirements:
UTME (100 level)
To gain admission to Lead City University through the UTME process, candidates must meet both the general O'Level requirements and specific JAMB criteria. Specific admission requirements include:
- A minimum score of 150 in the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is required for all courses.
- Candidates must possess five (5) credit passes in relevant O'Level subjects (SSCE/GCE/WAEC/NECO/NABTEB or equivalent), including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.
- For professional courses such as Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy, the five credit passes must be obtained in one sitting only.
- JAMB slip showing the desired course of study.
- Candidates are required to select Lead City University as their first choice institution with JAMB. Those who did not can process a change of institution via the JAMB website.
- The candidate must be at least 16 years old.
- Documents required include a decent passport photograph on a white background, a birth certificate and a NIN slip.
Direct Entry (DE)
Candidates with additional qualifications can be admitted into the 200 level. These qualifications include:
- Applicants must have additional qualifications such as GCE A’ Levels, IJMB, JUPEB, NCE, OND, University Diploma, or equivalent professional qualifications.
- For professional courses, applicants must have at least three ‘A’ Level passes (A, B, or C grades) in relevant subjects.
- For transfer students from other universities, a JAMB admission letter and an official transcript with a minimum CGPA (3.5 for professional courses, 1.8 for others) are needed.
Postgraduate
Here are the admission requirements for postgraduate programmes at Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan:
- Postgraduate Diploma (PGD): Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from LCU or any university recognised by LCU’s Senate. Candidates with a Higher National Diploma (HND) or equivalent professional qualification (e.g. ACA, ACIB, ACCA, ACTI, etc.) are also eligible.
- Master’s Degree (M.Sc, M.A, MBA): Applicants must have a first degree (bachelor’s) from a recognised university, with at least a Second Class (Lower Division).
- M.Phil: Applicants must already hold a Master’s degree (M.Sc. or M.A) from LCU or another university recognised by LCU’s Senate. Conversion to a PhD is possible after the first year with a CGPA of 4.0 or 60%.
- PhD: Applicants must have obtained an M.Phil from Lead City University or any other recognised institution, with a minimum CGPA of 4.00 or 60%.
Lead City University application procedure
Applications can be submitted online via the Lead City University admission portal. Here is how to apply to Lead City University:
- Go to the Lead City University admissions portal and click "Apply Here" to create an account.
- Verify your email address to activate your account.
- Log in and complete the application form by providing your personal details, educational background and any additional required information.
- Upload scanned copies of required documents, such as UTME results, O'Level results, transcripts, birth certificate, NIN slip and passport photograph.
- Review your application for accuracy and completeness.
- Pay the non-refundable processing fee of N10,300 for undergraduate and ₦25,000 for postgraduate, using the online payment link.
- Submit your application and wait for processing.
- If successful, LCU will contact you via the email you registered with. Successful applicants will then be required to pay an acceptance fee to secure their spot.
What are the courses offered at Lead City University?
Lead City University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Below is an overview of the course available:
Undergraduate programmes
Lead City University offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across sciences, arts, social sciences, business, law, and health-related fields. They include:
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences is one of the four faculties which make up the Lead City University in Ibadan, Nigeria. It offers programmes such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biological Sciences, and Microbiology.
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Physics with Electronics
- Biology
- Microbiology
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Environmental Management and Toxicology
- Computer Science with Economics
- Computer Science with Electronics
- Computer and Information Science
- Information Technology
- Information Systems
- Forensic Science
- Cyber Security
- Software Engineering
Faculty of Engineering (B.Eng)
The Faculty of Engineering at LCU offers B.Eng programmes such as Civil Engineering and Electrical & Electronics Engineering, preparing students with both practical and theoretical skills for engineering careers.
- Wood Products Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Telecommunications Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers programmes that provide students with comprehensive legal education and training for careers in law and related fields. They include:
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
- Law & Diplomacy (BLD)
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (B.Sc)
This faculty offers B.Sc. programmes, such as Accounting and Business Administration, for careers in business and management.
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Economics and Development Studies
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Politics and International Relations
- Banking and Finance
- Entrepreneurship
- Industrial Relations and Human Resources
- Marketing
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Public Administration
- Information Science and Media Studies
- Social Work
- Tourism and Hospitality Management
- Library and Information Science (B.LS)
Faculty of Communication and Information Science
The Faculty of Communication and Information Science offers programmes that prepare students for careers in media, communication, and information management. Below are the available programmes under this faculty:
- Mass Communication and Media Tech.
- Public Relations
- Journalism
- Advertising
- Media Studies
- Printing and Publishing
- Library, Archival and Information Studies
- Office and Information Management
- Health Information Management
Faculty of Environmental Design and Mgt (Built Environment)
Programmes under this faculty, such as Architecture and Geographic Information Systems, equip students for careers in urban planning and the built environment.
- Architecture
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Building
- Estate Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
Faculty of Arts and Education
The Faculty of Arts and Education at Lead City University offers programmes in English and Literary Studies, and Science Education.
- English and Literary Studies (B.A)
- Performing Arts and Film Studies (B.A)
- Religious Studies (B.A)
- Biology; Chemistry; Physics (B.Sc Ed)
- Computer Science (B.Sc Ed)
- Mathematics (B.Sc Ed)
- Physical and Health Education (B.Sc Ed)
- English Language (B.Ed)
- Educational Management (B.Ed)
- Social Studies (B.Ed)
- Business Studies (B.Ed)
College of Medical Sciences
The College of Medical Sciences offers programmes such as Medicine and Nursing Science, training students for professional careers in healthcare and medical research.
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy
- Physiology
- Biochemistry
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Psychology (Sport, Health and Exercise)
- Physiotherapy
- Pharmacology
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Nursing
- Medical Radiography (Medical Imaging) and Radiation Science
- Dentistry
- Medicine
- Pharmacy
Faculty of Public Health
- Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- Community Health
- Health Promotion and Education
- Health Information Management
- Preventive Medicine and Primary Care
- Health Policy and Management
- Environmental Health Sciences
Postgraduate programmes
Below are the main postgraduate programmes at LCU:
- Computer Science
- Biological Sciences
- Chemical Sciences
- Office and Information Management
- English and Literary Studies
- Law
- Law and Diplomacy (MLD)
- Library and Information Science
- Politics and International Relations
- Mass Communication and Media Technology
- Sociology and Psychology
- Economics/Development Studies
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Accounting
- Finance
- Multidisciplinary Master of Business Administration (MBA)
- Educational Management
- Science Education
- Kinesiology, Sports Science and Health Education
- Guidance and Counselling
- Library and Information Science
- Performing Arts and Film Studies
- Social Studies Education
- Business Education
- Measurement and Evaluation
- Environmental Design and Management
- Public Health
- Community Health
- Health Information Management
- Degrees Combined with Professional Qualifications
Where is Lead City University located?
The Nigerian private university is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.
What is the cut-off mark for all courses at Lead City University?
The general cut-off mark for Lead City University for the 2025/2026 academic session is 150 for most courses.
Is a phone allowed in Lead City University?
Phones are allowed in Lead City University, as there are no specific rules stated against bringing a phone onto campus or into the university premises.
Meeting the specific Lead City University admission requirements is the first step toward securing a place at the university. To apply, candidates should ensure they have the required O-Level credits, meet the UTME score criteria, and submit all necessary documents through the university’s official application portal.
